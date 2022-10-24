Beyonce Knowles attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala and stayed true to the event’s name in a fashionable ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Beyonce commanded attention as she strutted her stuff at the Wearable Art Gala over the weekend in a strapless gown with a plunging neckline.

Beyonce shared a few photos from her red carpet look for the enjoyment of her 280 million Instagram followers and members of the Bey Hive.

The Grammy-award-winning songstress was all smiles as she struck a few solo poses on the red carpet before her husband, Jay-Z, joined her in front of the cameras.

The PURE HONEY singer’s red carpet appearances have become increasingly rare as she has focused on her personal life and raising her children.

But absence is known to make the heart grow fonder, and Beyonce’s 2.6 million likes may be a testament to the adage.

She let the photos do the talking, opting to go caption-free, in typical Beyonce fashion.

Beyonce stuns in a black dress at Wearable Art Gala

The first photo featured Beyonce against a gray background, wearing black sunglasses and carrying a sleek clutch. The first picture was different from the others in the carousel, taken on the step, with advertising strewn across the backdrop.

The black strapless dress had a white bodice with two silver stars on the chest, one on each side, both with embellishments. Underneath the bodice, the garment featured black sequins around the waist.

Beyonce’s black gown hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips before it flared at the hem.

She wore satin pink opera gloves with a twist. The biceps of the satin gloves flared outward, adding a fashionable element to the attire.

Her makeup highlighted her stunning beauty with smoky brown eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. She also wore glossy lips and rosy cheeks.

For her hairstyle, Beyonce brought the drama with loose curls, a side part, and tresses that cascaded down her back.

Beyonce showed the back of her ensemble in the second photo with her hands on her hips as she struck a pose.

Jay-Z joined Beyonce, and he looked dapper in a suit with a velvet jacket and a bowtie.

The event was near and dear to Beyonce’s heart because her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, held the gathering.

The 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Beyonce was just one well-known face at the Wearable Art Gala, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the WACO Theater Center.

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her mom’s husband, Richard Lawson, served as the directors of the event.

Keke Palmer hosted the big night and also brought her sense of style.

Billboard reported singers Chloe and Halle Bailey, director Tyler Perry, and actress Vivica A. Fox were all in attendance to support the good cause.