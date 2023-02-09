Beyonce went glamorous in a strapless black gown that hugged her curves to show off her Grammys.

The video made her look absolutely fabulous, and it showed her twirling happily, posing in a bed with her Grammys, dancing, a clip of her acceptance speech, and more.

Beyonce sported the velvety black dress with a shiny, angular bodice accentuating her incredible curves. The velvet skirt draped to the floor and gave her even more elegance.

The singer and songwriter paired her gown with long velvet gloves that went past her elbows and were decorated with her diamond ring. She sported tall, black heels to elevate her outfit.

Beyonce’s long hair was crimped into small waves that cascaded down her back in a perfect waterfall. Her makeup was lovely, with glossy lips, long lashes, and rosy cheeks.

The artist’s post earned well over 3 million likes in less than 10 hours and was flooded with over 70,000 comments that would surely grow.

Beyonce thanks her ‘Hive’

Beyonce’s hard work, talent, amazing vocals, and collaboration with other artists have led her to be an enormous success. She was stoked to win her Grammys, and she made sure to give a shoutout to her “hive.”

The pop star struck a pose with her Grammys in a fabulous pink and gold ensemble and posted it to Instagram with a heartfelt message for her fans.

Beyonce wrote, “To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!”

She went on to thank many others and even thanked TikTok artists by saying, “It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions!”

Beyonce is filled with gratitude, and her fans seemed to appreciate this, as the post earned well over 5 million likes.

Beyonce’s clothing line drops new pieces

Beyonce is often busy creating hit songs and generally being a superstar, but this hasn’t stopped her from her other endeavors in fashion.

The 41-year-old announced that her Ivy Park clothing company would drop its newest pieces, and she gave a sneak peek at some of the items.

She modeled a navy blue outfit that had bits of orange embellishments. The outfit consisted of a sports bra, high-waisted jogging pants, and a long coat to throw over the look.

Ivy Park is owned by Beyonce and was initially launched in 2016. It sells a variety of stylish athletic wear, like the cute ensemble modeled by the singer.

She announced in her caption that it’s her “favorite drop to date.” The entire collection will be available on February 9.