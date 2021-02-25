As Sarah Ferguson becomes grandma for first time, she shares fond memories of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as children

Sarah Ferguson has written fondly about her memories of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie when they were younger. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has spoken publicly about her fond memories of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s childhood as she now embraces grandmotherhood.

The 61-year-old former wife of Prince Andrew has been celebrating the birth of her first grandson, Philip August, who was welcomed into the world by his proud parents, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, on February 9.

It seems as though the birth set Sarah reminiscing about the past as she has publicly remembered bringing up her own children. The Duchess has written an essay for People Magazine where she has recalled fond memories of teatime with her girls when they were much younger.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters shared family news at Teatime

Sarah has emphasized the importance of “Teatime,” which was used on a daily basis for the girls to get together and share any family news; it also proved to be an excellent bonding experience for the young royals.

The Duchess wrote: “When my girls were younger, we would sit and chat about their day at school, any achievements or concerns they might have.”

Sarah also listed what was on the daily menu, and as you might expect, it’s exceedingly English: She wrote: “We would have a magical feast of finger sandwiches, cocktail sausages, biscuits, scones with clotted cream and jam and bite-size cakes.”

Fingers crossed, the family also had an extensive exercise regime with all those fatty foods!

As the girls aged, the menu reportedly became more “adult.” The Duchess explained: “Of course, afternoon tea food became more adult as the girls grew older, with smoked-salmon sandwiches and cucumber sandwiches replacing the Traffic Light ones, but the basic ethos was the same: a time of sharing.”

Sarah Ferguson celebrated becoming grandmother on her YouTube Channel

Sarah Ferguson has a YouTube Channel where she reads children’s stories in a series called Storytime With Fergie and Friends. A couple of weeks ago, she celebrated becoming a grandmother in one of the videos.

In a video posted on February 17, she began by calling out: “Exciting times! Whoohoo, I’m a granny! I got my granny hat on and my granny reading glasses.” She then began reading Baby On The Way by Hannah Davison, Marco Palmieri, and Flicka Williams.

This experience of reading children’s stories means she’s already armed with a key grandma skill.

Sarah’s older daughter, Princess Beatrice, married Edoardo Macelli Mozzi just last year at the Windsor Estate in a small, socially distanced ceremony.

Eugenie married Brooksbank in 2018 and gave birth to August Philip earlier this month.

It’s a baby boom for the Royal Family at the moment; after August Philip, we also have Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s third child on the way. And Meghan and Harry also announced this month that they are expecting their second child.

Meghan and Eugenie have reportedly remained in close contact over the last year and spend a lot of time comparing notes over their respective pregnancies.