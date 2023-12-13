Amy Robach and TJ Holmes get ambushed by TikToker singing ‘I might kill my ex’

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes became red carpet-official at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 event, and their recent appearance came with a surprising serenade.

The couple spoke about the “handsy” red carpet debut on their new Amy & T.J. Podcast, which also debuted this month.

Their appearance at the annual New York City concert also included an ambush with song lyrics they probably weren’t expecting.

Eager TikToker Harry Daniels surprised the couple backstage by singing a shocking part of a hit song.

Robach, Holmes, and his daughter Sabine were greeted by an impromptu performance of the song Kill Bill, which features SZA infamously singing about possibly killing an ex.

“I might kill my ex / Not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next / How’d I get here?” Daniels sang to the trio as they watched.

Holmes and Robach serenaded with ‘kill my ex’

In text across the top of Daniels’ video, he wrote, “I saw my chance and took it.”

Robach and Holmes stood with Sabine nearby as Daniels sang just the chorus of SZA’s song. Holmes laughed a bit, and Robach’s mouth opened as if shocked by the lyrics, although the couple seemed to appreciate Daniels’ singing abilities.

Following his brief performance, Robach clapped, and Holmes shook his hand, asking who he was. Holmes also introduced his daughter Sabine, and Daniels awkwardly shook her hand.

“no like I gasped when I saw these two… the cheating news couple… i guess it’s cuz the jingle ball special airs on abc next thurs and they used to work there before… the incident… they slayed idk iykyk,” Daniels wrote in his TikTok caption.

@harrylovespandas no like i gasped when i saw these two… the cheating news couple… i guess its cuz the jingle ball special airs on abc next thurs and they used to work there before… the incident… they slayed idk iykyk ♬ original sound – harry

Reactions arrive to Daniels’ SZA moment featuring former GMA3 hosts

As of this writing, Daniels’ video has racked up over 340,000 views and 900-plus comments reacting to the interaction.

“the song choice is crazy,” a popular comment said, which included multiple crying laughing emojis.

“THE HISTORY, THE SONG CHOICE, THEIR FACES, THE LAYERS TO THIS IS CRAZYYY,” another individual commented.

Another commenter reacted to Daniels shaking Holmes’ daughter’s hand, saying, “the handshake with the kid SENT MEEEE.”

“it gets funnier the more I watch,” another comment said, while one individual asked Daniels who the people in the video were.

“Omg they were this random news couple that cheated on their spouses with each other and then the spouses who got cheated on started dating ctfu,” Daniels replied.

Previous headlines suggested Robach and Holmes cheated in a scandalous affair, which led to their termination from their jobs with ABC as GMA3 co-hosts. During the debut of their podcast earlier this month, the couple denied they were “cheating,” indicating they were both in the middle of divorce proceedings.

When news broke of their affair late last year, Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to Fiebig, an attorney. Holmes shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Fiebig.

Holmes and Robach have since finalized divorces and are still dating a year after the news of their alleged extramarital affair arrived. In recent news, it’s been revealed their exes are now dating as they bonded over the shared traumatic experience of being cheated on.

During the second Amy & T.J. Podcast episode released on December 12, Robach and Holmes said they won’t “go back-and-forth” gossiping about “toxic” headlines.

While they seem unfazed by the news their exes are dating, they may bring up the surprising serenade from the TikToker on a future podcast.