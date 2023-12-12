Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes defend their ‘handsy’ red carpet debut as couple

It’s no secret by now that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still a couple and very much in love.

The GMA3 co-hosts were terminated from ABC last year following scandalous photos and reports surfacing about their affair with one another while still married to significant others.

They kept a low profile in the aftermath, staying quiet about their situation while rumors and headlines about them swirled for months.

A year later, they returned as co-hosts, but in the podcasting world, with their premiere episode released last week.

Their official public debut as a couple arrived at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 event earlier this month.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Almost two weeks later, the former GMA3 co-hosts reacted to what many considered a “handsy” appearance with “a lot of PDA.”

Robach and Holmes talk ‘handsy’ red carpet debut

A new Amy & T.J. Podcast episode dropped on Tuesday, December 12, making for their second installment.

In the premiere, they gave their official story regarding their affair and ongoing relationship, the situation with their significant others, and the loss of their jobs with ABC.

For the second episode, they turned to some recent events, with Amy Robach and boyfriend T.J. Holmes bringing up their December 1 debut on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 red carpet, which some may have criticized.

“We were just being us. Apparently, that’s handsy and a lot of PDA,” Robach said during the podcast.

“But you know what? We’re in love. We’re happy. I don’t know how else to act,” she added.

Robach is trying to help Holmes break the PDA ‘habit’

Holmes said he has a bad habit of putting his arm around Robach, where his hand ends up lower than her waist.

“It could be sweet, but it could be sexualized or viewed as such,” he said.

Robach said she thought it was “sweet” and that Holmes stopped himself “five times” during their red carpet debut.

With that, they devised a unique way to break his habit. The former GMA anchor spoke about wearing a sequined dress to a wedding this past weekend.

“It had a lot of sequins, and it wasn’t comfortable for you to have your hand where you usually put it,” Robach said, later calling it a “training dress” for him.

No more ‘hiding and running’ for former GMA3 co-hosts

During the latest podcast episode, Robach said they’re “able to be free of hiding and running and just avoiding” now that they are official.

While employed by ABC and co-hosting GMA3 on weekdays, their affair surfaced in headlines late last year, leading to the network removing them from the show.

They were later fired due to what many believed was an extramarital affair and mainly remained silent in the months following the incident save for occasional social media posts. None of those posts included discussions of their relationship or what happened.

However, paparazzi photos and gossipy headlines continued with undisclosed sources providing the basis for speculation about the couple, their lives, and their exes.

Robach was previously married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

During the podcast’s premiere episode, Robach and Holmes denied they cheated on their significant others. The couple claimed they were both undergoing divorce proceedings when the first photos and headlines about them hit the internet.

They’ve since finalized their divorces, and, in a shocking twist, their exes are now dating.

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes launched their Amy & T.J. Podcast one year after they were told not to come to work. With the audio-only show, they’ve started freely speaking about their relationship, with no qualms about their ongoing love for each other.