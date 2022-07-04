Amber Heard’s legal team wants Johnny Depp verdict thrown out — Here’s why

Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse before the verdict. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Amber Heard is seeking to appeal the jury verdict in the televised defamation trial that lasted about six weeks.

After the trial, which concluded in June, Heard’s attorney expressed the actress’s desire to challenge the ruling.

Heard conducted a televised interview last month in which she continued to make claims of domestic abuse against Depp.

Amber Heard wants a new trial

The Aquaman actress and her lawyers filed a 43-page motion claiming the verdict was not supported by evidence and an investigation into potential improper juror service.

“For all the reasons set forth above, and for the reasons set forth on the record during the hearings and at trial, in the Motions in Limine and Motions to Strike, Ms. Heard respectfully requests this Court to set aside the jury verdict in favor of Mr. Depp and against Ms. Heard in its entirety, dismiss the Complaint, or in the alternative, order a new trial.”

Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, made it clear in an interview shortly after the trial that the actress is determined to appeal the verdict and that “she has some excellent grounds for it.”

The actress owes her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, $10.35 million in damages after the trial judge ruled she must pay.

Heard’s team says the jury wasn’t properly vetted

In the lengthy rebuttal to the verdict, Heard’s lawyers argue that the seven-person civil jury was not thoroughly vetted.

“Ms. Heard further requests this Court to investigate potential improper juror service and take appropriate action warranted by the results of the investigation,” the 43-page memo declares.

The motion goes on to claim that there is some inconsistency with the year of birth of one of the jurors.

“The information on the jury panel list appears to be inconsistent with the identity and demographics of one of the Jurors. Juror No. 15 was apparently born in 1970, not 1945, as reported to and relied upon by the parties – including Ms. Heard – in selecting a jury panel,” the document reads.

Heard’s lawyers then argue that the discrepancy in the juror suggests that the person was not verified and may not have appeared in court at all.

“It is unclear if Juror No. 15 was in fact ever summoned for jury duty or qualified to serve on the panel.”

The motion then argues for an investigation into the juror and a potential cause to throw away the verdict or have a new trial.

As previously reported, the trial judge, Penney Azcarate, declared that Heard would have to pay an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year before filing an appeal.