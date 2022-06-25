Amber Heard ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10.35m, judge rules

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the defamation trial in May. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard failed to reach a settlement before the deadline. Therefore the judge upheld the jury’s verdict that Heard owes Depp over $10 million, while he owes her $2 million.

A spokesperson for Heard indicated she plans to appeal the verdict as reflected in a televised interview she conducted after the defamation trial.

After the six-week trial in which both actors testified, the jury’s verdict was largely in favor of Depp.

Amber Heard wants to appeal the verdict but allegedly can’t afford it

Judge Penney Azcarate, who presided over the blockbuster six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, gave the former Hollywood couple until June 24 to come up with a settlement.

Since they couldn’t agree, Judge Azcarate ordered that the jury verdict will stand.

Azcarate informed Heard’s attorney that the Aquaman star will have to put up an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year before filing an appeal, according to court documents, obtained by Deadline.

The $8.35 million figure reflects the amount Heard owes her ex-husband after her $2 million in damages is subtracted from the $10.35 million she owes Depp.

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft said Heard intends on appealing the verdict. However, she added that Heard does not have the money to pay Depp or meet the bond to file the appeal.

She has about 21 days to file an appeal from Friday when the judge made the ruling official.

Amber Heard, through a spokesperson, reiterated her intent to appeal the $10.35 million awarded to Depp.

“As stated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent,” the spokesperson said. “And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right.” The statement references the Republican members of Congress who asked for pardons from former President Donald Trump’s White House in the aftermath of the riot at the US Capitol.

Depp’s lawyers appeal against Amber’s $2 million judgment

In an exhibit attached to Azcarate’s order Depp’s attorneys objected to the $2 million judgment awarded to Amber Heard.

The jury also found that the Aquaman actress was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who claimed to the media that her abuse claims were a “hoax” staged by herself and her friends.

The objection left open the possibility for Depp’s team to appeal that verdict in Heard’s favor.

Benjamin Chew, an attorney representing Depp, hinted at settling with Heard, rather than pursuing the monetary judgment.

When asked whether “Depp waiving any monetary damages,” if Amber Heard didn’t appeal, Chew said the following:

“We obviously can’t disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr. Depp.”

Chew continued, “This was about restoring his reputation, and he’s done that.”