Alex Rodriguez goes official with new girlfriend — another fitness model

Alex Rodriguez pictured arriving at the 29th Annual Achilles Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/William Perez/Image Press Agency

Alex Rodriguez has moved on to another fitness model with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Earlier this year, the former Major League Baseball player dated a 25-year-old bodybuilder Kathryne Padgett — his first public relationship since he split from Jennifer Lopez.

In September, it was reported that Rodriguez parted ways with Padgett after several months of dating.

The 47-year-old has gone public with Cordeiro and shared a photo posing with her alongside his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella with a stunning Christmas tree in the background.

He was first linked to the fitness model in October, according to Page Six. A source told the publication at the time that the pair were enjoying their time together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of the Instagram photo he shared with Cordeiro, Rodriguez wrote that he is grateful as he wished his followers happy holidays.

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” he wrote in the caption.

Who is Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro?

Jac Cordeiro is a registered nurse, fitness instructor, and model. She is also the owner of JacFit, a fitness program company, according to her Instagram bio.

PageSix reported that she is 42 years old and a mother to two children and holds a master’s degree in nutrition.

Her incredible physique is evident on her IG page where she frequently shares impressive workout videos.

“Can’t stop Won’t stop 5AM Club,” she wrote in the caption of one of her videos.

She also shares stunning modeling shots with some fitness motivation for her followers.

“First, create a to-do list for the day. Then, minimize it to your top priorities by cutting it in half. It’s all too common for us to overfill our plates with tasks we want to complete in a day,” she wrote, continuing, “Being more productive will be easier by creating a smaller, more realistic to-do list so that you have wiggle room for setbacks and unexpected projects.”

Alex Rodriguez’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez marrying Ben Affleck

A-Rod has nothing but positive things to say about his ex-fiance Lopez who began dating Ben Affleck shortly after their split.

During an appearance on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? he was asked if he was bothered that she moved on quickly.

He responded by calling their romance a “good experience” and wishing her the best in her new marriage.

In a previous interview, he also praised Lopez’s work ethic and talent, adding that he did not regret their relationship.