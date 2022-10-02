Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez marrying Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez at the 29th Annual Achilles Gala held at Cipriani South Street in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/William Perez/Image Press Agency

Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez marrying Ben Affleck.

The former couple ended their engagement last year in April after dating for about four years.

Rodriguez and Lopez did not detail a reason for the abrupt end to their relationship but released a statement about remaining friends.

Shortly after they parted ways, the singer and actress rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. Lopez confirmed that the Hollywood couple was back on in July 2021.

About one year after ending her engagement to the baseball star, she revealed that she was engaged to Affleck, and the pair got married in Las Vegas in July. They held a more traditional marriage ceremony the following month with their family and friends.

In a new interview, Alex Rodriguez opens up about his personal life and JLo’s new marriage with Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez wishes Jennifer Lopez ‘the best’ in answer to an awkward question

Rodriguez appeared on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? and was asked about his ex-fiancee quickly moving on with Ben Affleck before their marriage.

“Honestly, does it bother you that within days after you broke up that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck, and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?” asked Wallace per Yahoo.

“First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me,” Rodriguez said laughing, continuing:

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.”

The former baseball player did not offer anymore after Wallace asked whether he had more to say.

It echoes previous comments Rodriguez made about their relationship.

He told Martha Stewart earlier this year that the former couple “had a great time” and went on to praise her talent.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer. She’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive,” he said.

Alex Rodriguez broke up with Kathryne Padgett

Last month, Rodriguez reportedly split from his girlfriend Kathryne Padgett, according to Page Six.

The outlet claims that the pair remain friends despite parting ways in less than a year of dating. They were first photographed together at the beginning of the year and enjoyed a summer vacation together.

When their relationship was revealed, rumors surfaced that the relationship between the pair was not serious.

Page Six previously reported that: “Kathryne’s a great girl, but they’re not serious. They’re just dating. They’re having fun, that’s it.”