Kathryne Padgett shows off buff arms in skintight spandex for workout with Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett. Pic credit:@katpadgett/Instagram & ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Alex Rodriguez and his bodybuilder girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, went on a gym date in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old is a fitness model and NPC competitor and was photographed with her bulging bicep on full display.

His ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez eloped with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas just a few days earlier.

Rodriguez, 46, and Padgett, 25 were first linked in January 2022 after they were pictured cheering at a Green Bay Packers game in Wisconsin.

In May 2022, the pair enjoyed a night out to watch a Machine Gun Kelly concert in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez and Padgett were spotted kissing in Italy in early June as they enjoyed a romantic Italian getaway.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett are keeping it casual

A-rod and his new girlfriend share a passion for working out in the gym.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Alex Rodriguez was pictured looking busy on the phone while walking behind his girlfriend who stunned in green tight spandex.

Kathryne’s bulging bicep was on full display as she held her phone and other accessories.

The former baseball star likes to stay in good shape and frequently shares workout videos on his Instagram page.

As previously reported, Kathryne Padgett is a National Physique Committee amateur bodybuilder who played soccer at the University of St. Thomas.

The 25-year-old shared a grueling workout video in May with her athletic physique on full display.

It doesn’t seem like Rodriguez is looking to tie the knot anytime soon with his new young girlfriend.

A source told PEOPLE magazine that the pair are “casually dating” and “they are just having fun.”

Another insider said that the Major League Baseball legend is still looking for love.

“He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” an insider told Us Weekly in January, adding, “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met ‘her’ yet. … At the moment he’s single and having fun.”

Alex Rodriguez praises Jennifer Lopez after breakup

The former New York Yankees’ third baseman was in a relationship with Lopez from 2017 to 2021, ending their engagement that April.

In a new interview, Alex had nothing but love for his ex-fiancee, praising her work ethic.

“I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he said. “Hardest worker, and I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

The former couple announced their split on April 15, 2021, writing in a joint statement that they were “better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement said. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”