Alex Rodriguez has ‘no regrets’ following Jennifer Lopez break up

Alex Rodriguez raved about Jennifer Lopez’s talent during a recent podcast appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Alex Rodriguez had nothing but good things to say about his former four-year romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez, famously known as A-Rod, is a previous MLB star who started dating megastar Jennifer Lopez in 2017. Although the two appeared to have a whirlwind romance, especially after getting engaged in 2019, they decided to call it quits in March of 2021.

Things have changed quite a bit for the celebrity duo since their split over a year ago, including Lopez rekindling her flame with actor Ben Affleck and Rodriguez becoming a part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On a recent episode of Martha Stewart’s podcast, Rodriguez took the hot seat to talk about his relationships in the investment world before Stewart gently swerved the topic from business to romance.

Bringing up Rodriguez’s former flame with the megastar, Stewart premised by asking if his relationship with Lopez was “exhilarating” — since it always appeared that way in the tabloids and magazines they were featured in.

“We had a great time,” he said in response. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.”

Rodriguez and Lopez each had two kids of their own and often shared the intertwining of their families online throughout their relationship.

Alex Rodriguez called Jennifer Lopez the ‘most talented human being’ he’s known

Although the two broke things off after an engagement, there is clearly no animosity for the singer on Rodriguez’s end. He continued on to gush over Lopez’s hard-working nature as he labeled her the “greatest live performer alive.”

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer. She’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive,” he raved.

Stewart replied, “I think many people would agree with you. It’s incredible what she does.”

“You know, Martha, thank goodness, no regrets,” Rodriguez said in regards to the relationship. “Life is good. I’m very fortunate.”

Jennifer Lopez’s recent engagement to Ben Affleck

Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to give their relationship a second chance after nearly twenty years apart. The celebrity couple was previously engaged in 2002 and called it off officially in 2004.

In early 2021, the two rekindled their romance and began a relationship that soon lead to their second engagement. In April of 2022, Lopez took to her newsletter with the initial news that Affleck had popped the question with a bathtub proposal and an emerald green ring.

On an appearance on Good Morning America, Lopez sat down to talk about her born-again romance with Affleck.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Lopez said, adding, “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

Although Lopez may not have found her “happily ever after” with Alex Rodriguez, it can be assumed that he will still continue to always support her from the sidelines.