AGT’s Sofia Vergara seen with mystery man in Paris months after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara appears to be doing just fine as she enjoys the single life following her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, as she may have found romance in the City of Love.

The America’s Got Talent judge traveled to Paris, France, and shared many images from her getaway, including several curious photos and videos.

In one video clip, the 51-year-old actress and TV personality is riding as a passenger on a motorcycle with a mystery man.

She shared the clip as part of an Instagram carousel post, which shows her riding around the streets of Paris. In her video, Sofia is wearing dark clothes with a helmet for safety, has her mobile phone in hand, and is all smiles from the back of the bike.

A man, wearing glasses, a t-shirt, jeans, and a dark helmet, smiles in the clip for a bit before traffic starts to move and they begin driving away.

“Ciao Paris, yes I love u,” Sofia wrote in her caption with several heart emojis.

Sofia Vergara romance rumors sparked with Paris trip

Along with her first video above, Sofia Vergara shared a selfie in her motorcycle helmet and a third slide featuring a clip as she and the mystery man ride by Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.

The AGT star shared another image on her Instagram Story, which is no longer available. However, The Sun revealed a photo of Sofia on the bike with the mystery man smiling for the camera in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

Adding to speculation about Sofia possibly being on a date or with someone new was her inclusion of a heart emoji over that image.

She didn’t tag the man in any of her slides above, creating intrigue about his identity. It could have also been a friend or friend of a friend showing her around the area.

Many commenters celebrated the great content they were seeing from Sofia during her Paris trip. However, a few others suggested she had a “New boy friend” or might have been on a date.

“If I had known I would have sent my bike over for our first date,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “I got some Competition…I guess I’ll saddle up be there on horse in a few.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia’s posts with the mystery man in Paris arrive several months after news of her and 46-year-old actor Joe Manganiello’s divorce. The couple had been married seven years but revealed their split in July.

Since then, Sofia’s new single status has become a running joke on AGT with her fellow judge, Howie Mandel, with Sofia rolling with the punches and seeming to be just fine with the humorous jabs.

Meanwhile, Manganiello has seemingly moved on. In mid-September, the Magic Mike and True Blood actor was seen leaving a California gym with 33-year-old actress Caitlin O’Connor. Sources have indicated that Manganiello and O’Connor are “casually dating.”

Several weeks ago, Sofia was asked in Los Angeles what she thought of her ex’s new relationship. She answered in Spanish that it really doesn’t matter to her.

Whether or not she has found love in Paris or elsewhere, plenty of people are hoping for the best for the popular actress and TV personality.