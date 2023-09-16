Terry Crews blasts America’s Got Talent judges for ‘hating on’ performers

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews called out the show’s judges for their often harsh treatment of some of the on-stage acts.

The former NFL star Crews, 55, has hosted the popular talent show since Season 14 in 2019, when he took over for Tyra Banks.

In a recent interview, he said he’s been trying to get the judges to stop using the red buzzer so much on contestants, especially in the later stages of the competition.

As host, he has to do his best to keep the show moving, prevent problems, and even protect the contestants from the judges’ criticisms and rejections.

Those judges include Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum, who get to critique and vote on the acts. That impacts whether they move on or go home.

When things don’t go in favor of the contestants, Crews revealed he often comforts them backstage due to what they’ve gone through in performing their talent.

Crews said he’s there to give AGT talent ‘back up’

In an interview with The US Sun, Crews spoke about what contestants go through on AGT and how difficult it can be to be dealt a red buzzer, harsh criticism from judges, and a loss in the late stages of the show.

“There’s a reason they’re here, so they don’t buzz ’em, don’t hate on ’em,” he said of the contestants’ situation.

“They’re doing the best they can. Let America make that decision. And sometimes I have to back ’em up. I have to. These guys are out there alone,” Crews told The Sun.

He admitted that once the contestant has lost, they’re standing by themselves “alone” and don’t have anyone to protect or comfort them.

“I will. I’m always there to give ’em back up and that’s my job,” Crews said.

Once the cameras have stopped rolling, the AGT host said he’ll give them encouragement and a hug, telling them this is all part of the process.

“If you don’t go through this, there is no entertainment career. That’s the fact.”

Crews said he also explains to contestants that “this is not the end” as far as them exploring where their talents can take them with an entertainment career.

Simon and Sofia hit red buzzers on a recent performance

Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles performed this past week during AGT’s Qualifiers round, with two judges hitting their red buzzers during the performance.

The puppeteer act features puppet versions of Simon Cowell and Sofia. However, it seemed those judges weren’t overly impressed by the puppets’ on-stage singing and satire.

Sofia hit her buzzer early in the act, and Simon slammed his a while after to show their disapproval during the live performance. Once the performance concluded, the audience cheered and applauded as streamers fell from above.

After the performance ended, Crews took the stage to get the judges’ reactions and critiques, first asking Sofia why she buzzed “herself.”

She said she buzzed because of “Puppet Simon” but then said, “I didn’t mean to put the X.”

However, Simon wasn’t about to take back his X and offered some harsh criticism for the puppeteer act.

“It started well, and then it just got increasingly worse,” he said, adding, “The singing was so bad.”

The audience began booing to show their disapproval of Simon’s harsh comments about the act.

Sofia said the “Latin flavor changed the whole act,” but it was “horrific at the beginning.”

It sounds like Puppet Simon and the Cowbelles might need a backstage hug and some kind words. Thankfully, Terry Crews is there to provide them with some comfort and emotional support.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.