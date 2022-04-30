Aaron Carter fighting Benzino in Celebrity Boxing after 50 Cent declines

Aaron Carter and Benzino will battle in a Celebrity Boxing match. Pic credit: @aaroncarter/Instagram & ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While Benzino won’t be able to take out his frustrations from his feud with 50 Cent in a boxing ring, he’s still got a celebrity opponent.

Aaron Carter has agreed to a matchup with the hip-hop media mogul, marking the singer’s return to the ring.

With his return, Carter is hoping for better results since his previous bout against former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom.

Aaron Carter and Benzino to battle in Celebrity Boxing

In an official Celebrity Boxing matchup dubbed the South Florida Rumble, Benzino and Aaron Carter will put on their boxing gloves to duke it out for pay-per-view.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m., from Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Carter shared a promotional poster with music on his official Instagram (below).

He and Benzino won’t be the only celebs in the house, as reality TV’s Omarosa will be the female commentator. Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav is the celebrity ring announcer, while MMA star Rashad Evans will also make an appearance.

“I’m back!!! 😈 w @celebrityboxing1 After fighting @lamarodom who hits like a freight train I really hope this man is ready! Contracts signed on both sides. It’s going down. 🥊,” Carter wrote in his caption.

The latest celebrity boxing match announcement comes soon after Benzino’s interview comments about 50 Cent, someone he’s had a feud with for years.

In Benzino’s latest remarks, he referred to 50 as “the first hip-hop rat,” giving him the distinction over rapper Tekashi 6iX9ine who famously gave up names to get a reduced prison sentence.

His comments were regarding a previous claim that 50 snitched on former record executive Jimmy Henchman, real name James Rosemond.

While Benzino seemed eager to get into the ring to fight 50, it seems the rapper wasn’t interested as there was no response from him or his camp about the boxing match.

Carter previously lost to Odom in boxing match

With his matchup against Benzino, Aaron Carter is hoping for a better result since his previous bout. Carter boxed former NBA player and reality TV star Lamar Odom, and based on his comments, Odom was one tough opponent.

The two celebs battled it out last June, with Odom getting the best of Carter and knocking him out in the second round.

“I pretty much knew I was gonna lose that fight. That wasn’t the point. The point is that I went in there knowing, ‘Hey, it’s cool. You can come in second place man,'” Carter said during a Vlad TV interview, mentioning he had a bad injury six weeks before the fight.

During that same interview from December, Carter said he had another opponent lined up who he couldn’t name, that was closer in size to him.

“He’s probably gonna get real tore up by me because the person I fought was like three times my size,” he said.

According to TMZ, it’s currently unknown how much Carter or Benzino stands to make if they go for three rounds. However, it’s believed it’s a pretty good payout based on Carter’s decision to return after that last beatdown in the boxing ring.