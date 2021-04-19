Batman Fortnite comic crossover: Everything you need to know

Batman-Fortnite comic book cover. Pic credit: DC Comics

A Batman-Fortnite crossover is coming on April 20 from DC Comics. This is a new comic book miniseries titled Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point with the creative team of Christos Gage and Reilly Brown.

It will take the most famous superhero in the world and throw him into the world of the most popular video game going today, and it will play out in a six-issue miniseries.

The books will go on sale every other week, with issues hitting on April 20, May 4, May 18, June 1, and June 15. They will be available both in print editions at comic book stores and digitally through DC Infinite.

Here is what you need to know about the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book crossover.

What is Batman/Fortnite comic book about?

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 opens with a mysterious crack appearing in the Gotham City sky, threatening reality itself. Batman with some other familiar DC faces end up pulled into it.

Batman then wakes up in the unfamiliar world of Fortnite with no memory. He has no choice but to fight his way out.

The Batman characters appearing include Batman, Aquaman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, the Joker, and more.

This isn’t the first time a comic book crossed over with Fortnite, as they also teamed with Marvel. Last year, Thor had a special comic book issue where he ended up in the game.

Along with the comic book, Marvel characters such as Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Groot, Mystique, Doctor Doom, Storm, and more appeared in the game. This all culminated in an event at the end of that season when Galactus arrived, and the heroes had to defeat him.

The entire event crossed into Marvel Comics continuity with Thor battling Galactus in his own comic book series.

Fortnite also recently brought in The Mandalorian as well for Star Wars fans.

Fortnite gamers get free Batman stuff

There is also a bonus here for Fortnite players. Every comic book bought has a digital code included that can be cashed in for Fortnite goodies.

The first issue comes with a code to cash in for the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. There will be new items for each comic book bought.

Once a person has all the books and unlocks all six codes, they receive a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

Fortnite codes can be redeemed here.

For those who choose not to buy the comics, these items will also appear in the Item Shop later in the summer to purchase. However, at just $3.99 an issue, it might be cheaper to get the comics and secure the items now.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point goes on sale on Tuesday, April 20, and new issues will hit every other week.