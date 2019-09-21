Batman Fortnite: Where are all the Bat-Signal lights locations in the game?

Since Epic Games has brought a number of pop culture crossover events into their popular Fortnite game, it only made sense that Batman himself would arrive on the island. Thanks to a rift, Gotham City showed up as a location on the map. Along with it came new Batman Fortnite challenges, including one where gamers had to locate a number of Bat-Signals and light them up. Here’s a guide to where all of the Bat-Signal lights’ locations are in the Fortnite game.

Batman joins Fortnite game

Saturday marked the 80th Batman Day celebration which included the Bat-Signal shining worldwide in cities like NYC, London, and Rome. In addition, there was a brand new Fortnite-Batman crossover revealed for the popular video game. A trailer arrived via Epic Games on Saturday morning and a new update arrived for Fortnite when gamers launched the game.

It also brought with it various Batman Fortnite challenges including one where gamers had to defuse Joker gas canisters in different locations around the island. Another challenge features that famous Batman distress call, the Bat-Signal.

Where to find all the Bat-Signal lights in Fortnite

Getting the Bat-Signal to shine is the easy part. Simply press and hold the square button on a PS4 controller or the X button on an Xbox One controller until the signal shies up into the sky.

However, finding all the lights’ locations is the main challenge. In many cases, you’re not only trying to navigate the map to find them, but also fight off potential enemies firing shots, or stay outside of the storm when it hits. So let’s make it easier to find all the Bat-Signals.

Here’s a full list of the Bat-Signal locations on the Fortnite map:

East of Pleasant Park Junk Junction Snobby Shores Lazy Lagoon Lucky Landing Moisty Palms West of Fatal Fields Between Dusty Depot and Salty Springs

In the YouTube video below, watch location-by-location for how to get to each of the Bat lights’ locations to light them up into the sky. This makes completing that Batman Fortnite challenge a lot easier.

The new Batman-Fortnite crossover is a limited-time event in the game which will run until October 7. In addition to the various challenges, there are also special Batman Fortnite skins available in the shop so gamers can fully participate in the game as the Caped Crusader!