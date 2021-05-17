Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, Peter Gallagher as Mitch Clarke in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Pic credit: Justine Yeung/NBC/Lionsgate

We made it to the season 2 finale! After a not-so-great season, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist delivered a finale that tried to wrap things up in a nice bow. One could even consider it a good series finale if it weren’t for that weird cliffhanger at the very end.

Did Zoey transfer her powers to Max? Did she share them with him? Is it temporary? Is it permanent? Does she still have powers?

So many questions and an entire hiatus to think about them. Despite all my issues with this season, I truly hope Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets a season 3 so we can see where this goes.

Max’s going away party

The moment has finally come and Zoey is not at all prepared to say goodbye to Max. He has been getting everything organized to go to New York with Rose to start working on the MaxiMo franchise on the East Coast. It seems that now that the closer it gets, the more on edge Zoey gets and everything just feels off to her.

To my surprise — but not that much, if we’re honest — she and Simon decide to call things off all of a sudden, fulfilling my prophecy that Zoey would eventually go back to Max by the end of the season. I understand what they tried to accomplish, but they couldn’t really stick the landing.

So Mo organizes a big going away party at MaxiMo’s where he invites literally everyone, including Danny Michael David. During dinner, several speeches are made, and when Zoey’s turn comes up, she mentions the day they met and that weird dynamic in the hiring process at SPRQ Point.

Of course, that was the cue for the story of how Max gave up his spot for Zoey to come out, which was confirmed by Danny Michael David himself. Zoey is shook by it and not in a good way. Instead of flattered, she feels absolutely embarrassed to find out that the job she loves so much and that she’s fought so much for wasn’t earned by her own merit.

She confronts Max about it in the kitchen in a powerful scene, and Max tells her that he saw her passion for the job that day, that he knew she was an excellent coder and that she deserved that spot more than he did. Zoey is touched, and tells him that she’s going to miss him, but Max doesn’t say anything to that and leaves.

Zoey is left confused and heartbroken that someone she loves so much is leaving and didn’t even bother to look back at her.

Zoey’s jumbled emotions

My favorite part of this finale was how they tried to portray Zoey’s emotions and feelings through musical numbers. The opening number was fantastic, but my absolute favorite was her dream with her dad. Seeing Mitch again has been the highlight of this season.

Last week was fantastic, but seeing him in her dream in the finale, and being able to see her talk to him about how she’s feeling after everything that has happened was just amazing. Not to mention the incredible musical number and coreography in that scene. I loved every single second of it and I could watch it over and over again.

And it’s that moment with her dad in her dreams that makes Zoey finally get that lightbulb moment. Her therapy sessions have been all about Max, but it’s her dad who finally makes her realize that Max is the one she really loves and wants.

So she rushes off to the airport to try and stop Max from leaving. But when she gets there, she sees Max singing a heart song about being desperately in love with a woman as he takes his suitcases out of the car with Rose. Zoey obviously assumes that he means Rose and leaves the airport without talking to him, feeling completely heartbroken.

In the end, the song was about her as Max finds her at their spot and tells her that he broke up with Rose because it wouldn’t be fair to her or to him. Not when he wants to be with Zoey.

She is so incredibly happy that a heart song burts out of her and a whole musical number is suddenly taking place. I thought it was one of those moments where she’s aware of everything that’s happening, but the very last moment of the episode reveals that Max was the only one who heard her heart song.

Did Zoey transfer her powers to Max? Does she still have powers? I truly hope Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets renewed so we can see where this goes. They cannot leave us hanging like this!

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will hopefully return next season on NBC.