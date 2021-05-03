Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, John Clarence Stewart as Simon in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Pic Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate

Last night’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was a fun little nugget of an episode, despite the fact that Zoey’s emotions were all over the place.

While it’s no secret that I have been struggling with the direction the show has taken, Zoey’s Extraordinary Double Date was such a fun hour of television that managed to showcase just how incredibly talented this phenomenal cast really is.

With so many fantastic musical numbers, I don’t think I can pick a favorite because every one of the performers was just on top of their game last night.

Zoey and her power struggle

I was so glad to see that Zoey has finally sought help and is seeing a therapist to work through the many issues she has in her life, especially after her father died. I wonder what her therapist thinks of her powers and if he believes her at all. Her coming clean about her gift was so incredibly important, though, because so many of her issues stem from her inability to handle all that comes with her powers.

She can’t control her gift, she can’t control her grief, she can’t control her relationships, and that makes her feel incredibly overwhelmed with everything. So her therapist suggests that maybe she should just try to focus on one aspect of her life at a time.

Zoey decides that if she can’t control anything else, then at least she’s going to put some effort into her relationship with Simon because she feels she has not been giving it one hundred percent of her attention.

With renewed hope, Zoey seeks him out and tells him that she wants to dedicate an entire day to him. Simon is surprised but touched, and they agree to do something fun that upcoming weekend.

But of course, literally, everything goes wrong. It starts when Rose invites them to go on a double date. Zoey is reluctant, but Simon is super excited to go to the Beta Breakers, an event where people dress up in silly costumes and run around the city. Because it’s his girlfriend’s golden ticket day, Zoey agrees to go.

When the day comes, her costume sucks. She’s not excited about this, and after a heart song from almost everyone in the event, she realizes that neither is Max. But Simon and Rose are so pumped that they both make an effort to enjoy it.

The next time we see them, they’re at MaxiMo’s and Zoey has sprained her ankle. The restaurant is crowded, orders are late and their first crisis is officially underway.

Zoey is trying her best to give Simon the best day ever, but she also wants to help Perry — who sang “Unwell” by Matchbox 20 the day before — as he tries to navigate Mo meeting his ex-husband.

Then she finds out that Max is most likely going to New York for a while due to a business opportunity Rose got him. Her emotions flare up even more once she listens to Max singing “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel, even though he has just told her that he doesn’t know yet if he’s going.

Zoey’s jumbled emotions get the best of her and she absolutely freaks out. To them, it sounds like she’s jealous of Max and still has feelings for him. It causes a scene and Rose storms out, with Max running after her. Simon is rightfully upset and the whole girlfriend golden ticket day is completely ruined.

Later, when she goes after Simon with a dinner peace offering, he confronts her about her feelings for Max. She reassures him that she sees Max as a friend and that he has nothing to worry about, but you can see that Simon is still suspicious, especially after he sings “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley.

She also tries to patch things up with Max, but he doesn’t want to hear it and asks for space. So basically all her relationships are in shambles and she’s back at square one.

Other highlights from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Poor Mo. Things were going so well with Perry that I should’ve known they were going to pull the rug from right under our feet.

I loved Maggie’s storyline and how they had us thinking she was starting an addiction, only to find out she was trying to spend the creepy architect’s dirty money.

Have I mentioned how much I loved all the musical numbers? Because they were all absolutely fantastic.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs on Sundays at 9/8C on NBC.