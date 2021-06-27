Young Sheldon Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Cooper family in Young Sheldon. Pic credit: CBS

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Young Sheldon Season 5 after the shortened 18-episode Season 4 ended in May.

Young Sheldon debuted on CBS in September 2017 to critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience response. The spin-off prequel series to The Big Bang Theory was a huge hit for CBS.

CBS gave the show a three-season renewal despite the ratings and viewership dropping since the first season.

Young Sheldon Season 4 scored an average rating of 1.2 in the key 18-49 demo, down from Season 3’s 1.6. The show’s fourth season averaged 6.77 million viewers, down from 8.24 million in Season 3.

However, the show is still very popular and will return for a fifth season.

Here is everything we know so far about Young Sheldon Season 5.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Young Sheldon?

CBS announced it renewed Young Sheldon for Seasons 3 and 4 in February 2019. That gave fans paise on whether Season 4 would mark the end of Young Sheldon’s adventures.

On March 30, 2021, CBS relieved all fan concerns with a three-season renewal, promising Season 5, 6, and 7 were coming.

“Under Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over 2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup.”

“The humor, warmth, and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Young Sheldon joins Lorre-produced Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood as well as returning dramas FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and The Equalizer for the 2021-22 television season on CBS.

Release date latest: When does Young Sheldon Season 5 come out?

The official release date for Young Sheldon Season 5 remains a question.

However, looking at past seasons gives us an idea of when it should arrive. The first three seasons all premiered on the last Thursday of September. Season 4 hit in November, but that was because of the COVID-19 restrictions and delays.

With that in mind, we expect Young Sheldon Season 5 to premiere on CBS on September 30, 2021.

We will update this article with the exact date when CBS confirms it.

Young Sheldon Season 5 cast updates

Iain Armitage will return as Sheldon Cooper, the young genius who started college at the age of 11. Jim Parsons will also return as the voice of the narration as he tells the story of his childhood.

Both Zoe Perry as his mother, Mary Cooper, and Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., his father, return as his parents for Young Sheldon Season 5.

Sheldon’s two siblings will also be back with Raegan Revord as his twin sister Melissa “Missy” Cooper and Montana Jordan as George “Georgie” Cooper Jr.

Annie Potts will be back as Sheldon’s grandmother as Constance “Connie” Tucker, known affectionately as Meemaw.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff, who has trouble dealing with Sheldon’s atheism but is able to help challenge Sheldon with logic puzzles.

Wallace Shawn stars as John Sturgis, a former professor of physics who has a dating history with Meemaw and now works in a grocery store.

Ryan Phuong will return as Tam Nguyen, Sheldon’s best friend who keeps him grounded. He had a traumatic childhood experience and he and Sheldon connected on a level they couldn’t with other kids.

Mckenna Grace should also return as Paige Swanson, another child prodigy that Sheldon sees as a rival.

There are also other familiar faces who could return, including Jason Alexander as Mr. Gene Lundy, Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Grant Linkletter, Reba McEntire as June, and Bob Newhart as Arthur Jeffries.

Young Sheldon Season 5 spoilers

Sheldon is 11-years-old at this time and started his first year of college at East Texas Tech while his twin enters middle school.

It is here that the school asks Sheldon to recruit another child prodigy in McKenna Grace’s Paige Swanson, who Sheldon might have a crush on.

The one area that many fans have been anxiously awaiting is the destruction of George Dr. and Mary’s marriage, something that the first few seasons danced around.

However, the Young Sheldon Season 4 finale set that storyline into motion.

George gets into an argument with his wife, Mary in front of Georgie. George grabs his keys and heads to the bar where he meets Brenda Sparks, a single woman who asks if he wants company.

In the 10th season of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon tells his friends that his dad cheated on his mom, and this could be that moment.

Also, more distressingly, George dies when Sheldon is 14, so fans have that to dread, likely by the seventh season of the series.

CBS has yet to announce when Young Sheldon Season 5 will premiere.