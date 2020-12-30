Will there be a Season 2 of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton’s Season 1, which debuted Christmas day, has already become an epic hit.

The television series, which is the latest of Shonda Rhimes’ efforts with Shondaland (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) is based on Julia Quinn’s novel entitled The Duke and I and has been trending on Netflix’s top 10 since becoming available on the streaming service.

So, will there be more to come?

Has Season 2 of Bridgerton been picked up?

Although the green light for Bridgerton Season 2 has not yet been lit, Quinn wrote a series of books about the Bridgerton family. This means that there’s plenty more material available to bring to the small screen.

Among other happenings, the first season brought together the Duke (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest Bridgerton daughter. (Warning: Minor spoilers ahead)

At the close of the first season, Daphne had stayed married to Simon, otherwise known as the Duke of Hastings, and was shown giving birth to their first child, a boy and therefore the heir to his father’s title.

The future of Bridgerton

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen talked to AV Club on December 30 about the future of Bridgerton.

“I do have a plan. I’m not ready to talk about the plan yet. But obviously, the first season focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, and her romance with Simon. But we know there are eight Bridgerton books. There are eight Bridgerton siblings. And in success, I would love to be able to explore stories for all the Bridgerton children, of course.”

Besides Daphne, those children include Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

The Bridgerton showrunner added that beyond Daphne’s storyline, the development folks at Shondaland pursued plenty of backstories for the show’s secondary characters as well. They ensured that the stories of those characters were also rich with information.

That being said, although other Bridgerton children may be the focus of Bridgerton going forward, Van Dusen insists that the charming Daphne will always be a part of the other iterations should they come to pass.

What will be next for Netflix’s Bridgerton?

Meanwhile, if there is more Bridgerton to come, will certain mainstays remain in place?

Will Lady Whistledown have other gossip to share with London’s residents, circa 1813?

Will Anthony Bridgerton still be pining for his opera-star mistress who turned him away for what was allegedly the last time?

And will the reticent Eloise Bridgerton take her turn as the next member of the family to formally come out as a single woman seeking a suitable husband?

None of these questions can be answered just yet, but there is hope.

Stay tuned.

Bridgerton currently streams on Netflix.