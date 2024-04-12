Will Blue Bloods be renewed for Season 15 after S.W.A.T. gets uncanceled? That’s a question on Blue Bloods’ minds after CBS uncanceled S.W.A.T. for the second time.

Last year, S.W.A.T. was canceled, leaving fans outraged the show wouldn’t get the proper ending.

Shemar Moore and a fan-led campaign earned S.W.A.T. a Season 7 to tie up loose ends as the final season.

As S.W.A.T. nears the end of Season 7, CBS has given it yet another renewal.

Blue Bloods fans are now calling for the network to do the same thing and give the cop drama a Season 15.

So, is there hope Blue Bloods will live on?

There is hope that Blue Bloods will have another season, especially after what happened with S.W.A.T.

Blue Bloods fans have been just as vocal as S.W.A.T. fans were last year, with #SaveBlueBloods trending nearly every Friday since Blue Bloods began. Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy have also got in on the campaign, resharing messages with #SaveBlueBloods to keep the momentum going.

It’s pretty clear fans don’t want the show to end, and the cast doesn’t either. Tom Selleck expressed earlier this year that there were plenty more stories to tell regarding the Reagan family.

One thing that could be an issue for another season of Blue Bloods would be cast salaries. The cast took a pay cut to get a Season 14 and, based on their desire for another season, could do it again, but you never know.

Blue Bloods fans likely won’t hear anything about the show being saved for months. Season 14 is airing in two parts, so all signs point to another season not being ordered until after that.

Then again, S.W.A.T. has us hopeful that maybe CBS will order a full Season 15 to begin next fall and forget the two-part final season.

We know that Blue Bloods fans have upped their game to save the show since the news about S.W.A.T. broke.

#SaveBlueBloods trends after S.W.A.T. renewal

X (formerly Twitter) was blowing up to save Blue Bloods and hasn’t stopped with messages to save the hit cop drama.

“Ok folks, so @CBS saved SWAT for a second time. Now we need them to #SaveBlueBloods You cannot take the best show on TV off the air! @DonnieWahlberg @BlueBloods_CBS @paramountplus,” read one X.

Another showed how #SaveBlueBloods was trending after the S.W.A.T. news.

It’s Friday, and a new episode of Blue Bloods will air, so, social media should be blowing up even more with fans hoping to save the show.

Stay tuned to find out if Blue Bloods gets a new lease on life as S.W.A.T. did.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.