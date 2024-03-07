Donnie Wahlberg hints Blue Bloods may not end with Season 14

When news broke that Blue Bloods will wrap up with Season 14 in November, there were many unhappy fans.

The series remains a huge success story for CBS, so it seemed destined to continue as long as the cast wanted to do it.

What has become clear in recent months is that the cast very much wants the show to continue.

The fact that people still want to stick with the show after so long shows how much fun they’re having with it.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on the Friday night drama, has been trying to get the show saved in recent months.

In a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, he suggested that there is still some hope of getting more episodes.

Donnie Wahlberg hopes Blue Bloods can continue

The 54-year-old said that Blue Bloods Season 14 is “allegedly” the show’s last but that there is “potentially” a path forward.

“There are rumblings, so we’ll see what happens,” Wahlberg offered.

The actor isn’t the first star to tease fans with potential good news about Blue Bloods’ future.

Gregory Jbara, who plays Garrett Moore on the hit series, recently told the Think Big Podcast that there is a chance for more episodes.

The actor said he didn’t want to “get anyone’s hopes up, but if our numbers are really good… I know there’s a push to try and flesh out the back half” of the final season.

The cast would like to get Blue Bloods to 300 episodes

The aim, it seems, is to get the show to the 300-episode mark — and possibly more.

At the time, Jbara said that series lead Tom Selleck had some tricks up his sleeve to make the network change its mind about the show’s future.

Any decision from CBS would have to come soon because Blue Bloods is currently halfway through filming its 18-part season.

Despite boasting strong ratings on Fridays, the cast members are eating up the series’ budget.

As shows age, they get more expensive. That’s how the TV industry works.

Getting more episodes will be difficult in the current TV climate

The cast reportedly had to take sizeable pay cuts even to get the show renewed for the current season, so there’s a high chance that the network won’t budge because deals took so long to reach the already-ordered episodes.

A likely scenario here would involve the franchise being expanded with a spinoff or a sequel series on the network or on Paramount+.

NCIS is getting spinoffs left, right, and center on CBS and Paramount+.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Minds franchise successfully relocated to Paramount+ with a more cost-effective set-up.

As always, we’ll keep you up to speed on any changes.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.