Will 9-1-1 return for Season 8?

When FOX canceled 9-1-1 last year, despite it being one of the most-watched and highest-rated scripted dramas, it was inevitable another network would continue the stories of Athena (Angela Bassett), Buck (Oliver Stark), and everyone in their orbit.

Thankfully, ABC dialed 9-1-1 and secured the show’s future for a seventh season, which has helped improve the network’s Thursday roster after just three episodes.

And now, the network has officially picked up 9-1-1 Season 8, keeping the show on the air for the 2024-2025 season.

Despite solid ratings, the show’s initial cancellation taught us to expect the unexpected, but we’re thankful it will be back for an additional season on ABC.

ABC has proven to be happy with the show by giving it Station 19’s timeslot and kicking things off with a big-budget Poseidon-inspired disaster that left some of our most beloved characters in danger.

With the three-part event resolved, all eyes are on the upcoming crossover with The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is getting an unexpected crossover with 9-1-1

The somewhat unexpected hour features bedlam at the Bachelor Mansion when one of Joey Graziadei’s potential love interests is in danger outside the mansion.

The severity of the emergency is unknown, but the initial teases showcase our former Bachelor stunned on the opening night of his season as the emergency services arrive.

Series host Jesse Palmer is also present, and he looks just as shocked as Graziadei. Why would you expect something terrible to happen on the show?

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) answers the call from the mansion and sends Buck and other members of the 118 to the scene for assistance.

It was recently revealed that Hewitt was the creative force behind the crossover because she pitched it as soon as ABC picked up the show.

Will Buck go up against Joey Graziadei?

It’s certainly a different kind of crossover, but there’s bound to be much audience crossover between the two shows, making the event worthwhile for both fans and those involved with the shows.

Buck will undoubtedly try to get close to some of Graziadei’s contestants, which should cause some major drama for everyone involved.

As we look ahead to the rest of the season, there is plenty of excitement as Athena tries to come to terms with her past following the events of her cruise ship vacation.

The move to ABC has resulted in bigger disasters, which have pushed the characters to their limit.

It’s hard to tell what comes for the show beyond the upcoming crossover, but at least we know another season is in the works.

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.