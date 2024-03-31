9-1-1’s crossover with The Bachelor wouldn’t have happened without Jennifer Love Hewitt

Fans of The Bachelor and 9-1-1 were given surprising information earlier this month when it was revealed that the 118 would be responding to an emergency at Bachelor Mansion.

The most recent Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, will attend the special event, adding to the immersion.

Series host Jesse Palmer was also spotted in a recent promo as one of Joey’s contestants takes unwell after getting out of the iconic limousines on opening night.

But where did the decision to make this crossover a reality come from?

Jennifer Love Hewitt, one of 9-1-1’s series regulars, pitched the crossover when ABC picked up the show the same day FOX canceled it.

“The whole crossover episode came about because Jennifer Love Hewitt called me after she went to one of the finales of The Bachelor,” co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly.

Hewitt believed the show should take a call from the iconic mansion

“She’s a huge fan of The Bachelor and she said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if the 118 responded to a call at the Bachelor mansion?’”

The good news is that the network and those associated with the hit dating series were interested and “supportive” of the crossover.

On an exciting note, Minear revealed that The Bachelor offered valuable information about how the reality TV show was made. So, 9-1-1 decided to bring in The Bachelor’s crew to film the “first part of the case.”

“And then we go into 9-1-1 world when they have to call 9-1-1. So that’s how it came about. It just seemed like a great idea.”

With The Bachelor recently wrapping up Season 28, fans are eager to see anything Bachelor Nation-related and a crossover with 9-1-1 fits that bill.

A crossover is a no-brainer between the successful shows

Looking back, a crossover between the two shows is a no-brainer, and having a medical emergency on opening night is pretty interesting because we’ve witnessed some of the most bizarre arrivals across both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette over the years.

The episode’s title — Buck Bothered and Bewildered — seemingly teases that Buck (Oliver Stark) will be one of the first on the scene at the Bachelor Mansion.

We’ve witnessed him in many relationships throughout his time on the show, and something tells us he’ll ask Graziadei if he’d mind letting him hand out the roses instead.

Hewitt’s Maddie Buckley should also have a big impact on the emergency, given that she’ll probably be the first person to hear about whatever happens.

The highly-anticipated installment comes just days after the explosive Poseidon-inspired three-part premiere concluded.

9-1-1 Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream Seasons 1-7 on Hulu.