Why isn’t Blue Bloods on tonight and when will it return?

The final season of Blue Bloods has been met with many interruptions, and tonight is no exception.

Blue Bloods fans waited over nine months to have Season 14 premiere.

However, the show is on its second hiatus, instead of having new weekly episodes.

The first one occurred on Friday, March 8, with only three new episodes having played out on CBS and a repeat aired that night.

That is not the case this time around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Die-hard Blue Bloods fans won’t be surprised about the reason the show was preempted.

Why isn’t Blue Bloods on tonight?

March Madness. That’s the reason for Blue Bloods being on CBS today. The 2024 NCAA Tournament has taken over the network.

Every year, CBS devotes all of its programming schedule to the first weekend of March Madness because of the amount of college basketball games to play.

It kicked off this year on Thursday, March 21, and runs until Sunday, March 24, with all regularly scheduled programs getting the boot.

The tournament, though, doesn’t end on Sunday. It runs for weeks, which isn’t the best news for Blue Bloods fans.

When does Blue Bloods Season 14 return to CBS?

Season 14 of Blue Bloods won’t be back on CBS airwaves until Friday, April 5, when normal Friday night programming resumes.

Yes, two Friday nights without Blue Bloods, but hopefully, after that, CBS will have all-new episodes until the finale in May.

The final season of Blue Bloods will be broken up into two parts, with the first part airing this spring and the final episodes airing next fall.

However, if Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) and other cast members get their way, Blue Bloods will continue.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Save Blue Bloods campaign has gained a lot of traction and Donnie recently thanked his Blockheads fan base for rallying the troupes to save the show.

There is no word yet on whether it has gotten the attention of the brass at CBS, but the campaign is gaining momentum.

A fan campaign worked to save S.W.A.T., bringing the show back for Season 7 after CBS canceled it during Season 6.

There has yet to be a synopsis or even a promo for Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 5, so it’s anybody’s guess what happens next with the Reagan family.

In the meantime, those having Blue Bloods withdrawals during the hiatus can watch Seasons 1-14 on Paramount+.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.