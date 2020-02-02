Why is NCIS: Los Angeles not on tonight? NCIS, FBI to show repeats

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles is on a hiatus, and rather than showing repeat episodes of the show, CBS decided just to take it off the air.

On February 2, the 9/8c time slot on Sunday night will be occupied by a rebroadcast episode of FBI. It may seem like an odd decision by CBS, but the network wants to get viewers interested in the Tuesday night show.

It’s something that is going to continue on February 9 as well — with CBS showing FBI in the time slot again.

The rebroadcast episodes of FBI will be sandwiched with repeat episodes of NCIS at 8/7c and then NCIS: New Orleans at 10/9c. Sorry CBS viewers — none of the shows have new episodes for a while.

When do NCIS shows return to CBS?

As we reported in our breakdown of upcoming episodes for the NCIS family of shows, all three of them have the next week off. That’s unfortunate news for viewers who want to see what the characters are up to next.

NCIS is back on February 11, while the NCIS spin-offs return with new episodes on February 16. The good news is that CBS has revealed those dates, and it will give fans something to look forward to this winter.

That Kensi tackle needs to be on a constant loop. Don't mess with Agent Blye. #NCISLA #Damn pic.twitter.com/DmOcJH7dp2 — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 16, 2020

It’s a bit disappointing that there are still no new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles or NCIS: New Orleans for two more weeks.

For fans of NOLA, it has been a long time since the show offered a new installment. And before that, it had another hiatus that fans had to wait through during the holidays.

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers for Season 11, Episode 14

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is called Commitment Issues, and CBS revealed a few details about what it will cover on February 16.

According to CBS, “The NCIS team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event. Also, Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna’s whereabouts.”

It’s interesting to see that Callen is still working to track down Anna. That’s something that was addressed at the very end of the last episode when it appeared that Callen was watching some security footage of Anna.

Viewers also got to see the return of Mama Deeks during that last episode:

Mama Deeks coming through with the life goals. You only live once peeps! #NCISLA #Deeks pic.twitter.com/OU3mmUgU6n — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 21, 2020

Guest stars listed for Season 11, Episode 14 include Moon Bloodgood as Katherine Casillas, Marsha Thomason as NCIS Special Agent Nicole DeChamps, and Phillip Garcia as Miguel Vela.

Stay tuned folks, because we will also make sure to share previews or sneak peeks for the new episode when it gets closer to debuting on television.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.