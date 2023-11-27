Whoopi Goldberg takes aim at critics on The View: ‘Don’t be shady, man’

Whoopi Goldberg has had an eventful holiday. The View moderator flew to Italy to put on a huge Thanksgiving meal.

She caused quite the media stir by posting videos of her and her cook stuffing the turkey on her Instagram.

No one wore gloves, and the internet exploded, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Whoopi put up several more videos explaining herself and showing just how much she could not believe that people did not realize that people in her home did not know how to wash their hands.

Whoopi even addressed the critics, called them darlings, and reiterated that she knows how to wash her hands.

When she returned to The View after the holiday break, Whoopi was on fire again—this time in defense of Dolly Parton and Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter.

Whoopi addressed the critics by saying, ‘Bite me’

Dolly Parton played the Dallas Cowboys/ Washington Commanders football game on Thanksgiving. Dolly dressed as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader, and some critics disliked her outfit.

Whoopi said, “Apparently, my turkey wasn’t the only subject online that people were hating.”

Whoopi mentioned that some critics told Dolly to act her age. To this, Whoopi said, “Bite me.”

She then turned to the topic of Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s daughter. Critics have been blasting her on social media over her dancing during Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

Whoopi addressed the haters and said, “You should be ashamed of yourselves.” The other ladies — Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines — agreed that speaking to a child this way was wrong.

The entire clip can be seen below.

Whoopi concluded the tirade by saying, “Don’t be shady man. Life’s too short.”

Whoopi Goldberg fans sound off on social media

Social media was full of fans sharing their feelings on the subject. One X user repeated Whoopi’s statement, “‘Don’t be shady, man. Life’s too short.’ Whoopi Goldberg. #TheView.”

A fan of Whoopi Goldberg on X. Pic credit; @theandrewkase/X

Another user, @mzbrwneyz, had a message for Whoopi, “Say it louder for all,Whoopi #TheView.”

A fan of Whoopi Goldberg on X. Pic credit: @mzbrwneyz/X

One poster brought up Whoopi and her problems with the millennial crowd.

User @justdoodirty3 told Whoopi, “‘Shame shame on yall’ .. calm down sis.. Just last week you were shaming GenZ & Millennials.”

Disgruntled fan of Whoopi Goldberg on X. Pic credit: @justdoodirty3/X

The fan referenced a recent episode with Whoopi addressing Millenials and Gen Z. Whoopi told the groups that to be able to own homes like previous generations were able to – they must work longer than four hours.

This, of course, stirred up disgruntled millennials on social media. The fan who mentioned it today has not forgotten that Whoopi shamed a whole generation.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.