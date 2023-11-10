Whoopi Goldberg blasted for putting down millennials

Whoopi Goldberg, the EGOT-winning actress and moderator of The View, sits in a hot seat today because she scolded a generation of young people.

The ladies were all discussing the economy during a recent hot topic session of The View.

The American Dream is changing because younger people are not buying houses and having children as often as older generations.

More adults are living with their parents and not owning their own homes. They are also holding off having children because of finances.

The ladies had strong views on this subject, but the biggest takeaway is that it is good to be careful before starting a family and buying a house.

Whoppi, though, had the most decisive opinion of the ladies and had a speech ready.

First, she apologized and implored them to listen. “Every generation comes and wants to do better than their parents did. But, I’m sorry if you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder for you to get a house,” Whoopi reprimanded millennials.

Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996.

Whoopi tells millennials, ‘It’s called being a good citizen,’ causing an uproar

The View added the clip of the discussion on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the response was swift and harsh.

Fans are angry with Whoopi and the notion that millennials are not working enough and are not being good citizens because of their lack of home ownership.

One fan, @dilligaf_imMimi on X, formerly known as Twitter, takes Whoopi to task, “Whoopi talking about they busted they *ss…all our money is going towards a 3k studio apartment, a $20 pack of chicken thighs and $5/gallon gas. BFFR”

Another user challenged Whoopi about how long she sits in her chair on The View, saying in part, “Whoopi Goldberg works 4 HOURS A WEEK to sit in and chair & opine on thing written/researched For her most likely by very underpaid and overworked millennials!”

Whoopi is notorious for only working four days a week, as previously reported on Monsters and Critics.

A fan who uses that handle Young Soul Rebel had their plea for Whoopi, beginning, “Whoopi, come on!” They cited college as one reason millennials are in so much debt today.

Yet another fan thought maybe Whoopi Goldberg was confusing millennials with Gen Z people. Gen Z is the generation born between 1997 and 2012.

This is not the first time fans have taken to Twitter to call out Whoopi

Her fans have scolded Whoopi on social media before now. Lately, Whoopi has been acting bored during the fluff pieces on the show.

She seems to have no patience for anything that is not a serious subject. And her fans have no problems speaking up when they think she looks bored on the air.

It is hard not to notice when Whoopi is bored. She will roll her eyes, look down, and sigh. She will also not engage in the conversation. But her fans will continue to engage and speak their minds.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.