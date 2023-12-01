Whoopi Goldberg insists on finishing her rant as The View producers want to move on

Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator of the revered show The View, constantly keeps the producers on their feet, scrambling to keep up with her.

She is liable to let anything slip out of her mouth, causing the producers to either bleep her out or edit her after the fact.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, she recently let something slip through live on the East Coast airing of the show.

On his podcast, The View: Behind the Table, Ana Navarro brought up the snafu with executive producer Brian Teta.

Whoopi was able to let the word “cojones,” the Spanish version of balls, fly on the show, and Ana, who is notoriously watched, could not.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She told Brian she was unhappy about the extra oversight she gets while Whoopi is allowed more leeway.

Recently, Whoopi agitated the producers again by putting off their directions until she was good and ready to comply.

Whoopi insisted she be allowed to continue raging on

In a segment during the hot topic portion of The View, the ladies were discussing former President Trump and his ongoing legal battles.

Whoopi was increasingly worked up during the discourse. She ranted, “Just because you are telling the truth does not matter much these days.”

After reassuring Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was also very vocal, that she heard everything she was saying, Whoopi continued, “When it’s about holding onto power, you are a danger… all of you.”

Whoopi said, looking specifically at Alyssa, “When I say all of you, I don’t mean you.” She then pointed at Alyssa and let out an exasperated sigh.

Sunny Hostin exclaimed, “She ain’t saying you in danger, girl!”

Sara Haines screamed, then said, “Yes! Yes!” while hugging Whoopi. Sara recognized this line from one of Whoopi’s movies, Ghost.

It was then that Whoopi started talking to a producer off-camera. “I know she’s got a legal note, but I’m gonna finish my thing, ok?” She finished her thought and told Sunny, “I’m sorry, please, you have a note.” Sunny then read her note.

The clip can be seen below.

The View’s YouTube channel.

Whoopi Goldberg teases another Sister Act movie

Whoopi knows how to utilize her Instagram to get messages across to her critics. Recently, over the holiday weekend, she used it to post videos giving her side of a turkey/hygiene issue.

Some people were upset over her lack of gloves while cooking at her home in Italy. In the several videos she shared, she made her point clear that she did indeed know how to wash her hands.

Recently, Whoopi shared another video with a children’s toy cactus that repeats what you say. She did a parody of them trying to get an audience for a sequel of her movie Sister Act.

Whoopi commented that “everyone wants to be in Sister Act,” and her fans responded.

One fan, @itshangela, said, “babyyyy if a cactus gets this job over me I’m calling Reverend Mother!”

A fan said, “lol I wanna be in sister act,” while another commented on Whoopi’s fun with those toys.

Fans of Whoopi Goldberg on Instagram. Pic credit: @itsshangela/@msamberpriley/@_prettytonyt/Instagram

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.