Whoopi Goldberg’s NSFW slip-up causes post-airing edit

Ana Navarro, cohost on The View, recently stopped by Brian Teta’s podcast.

Brian is the executive producer of The View and hosts the podcast The View: Behind the Table. He regularly invites the ladies of The View to discuss various subjects.

Today, Ana had a bone to pick with him about Whoopi Goldberg.

First, she described an awful rainstorm in her home state of Florida. Saying she almost drowned because of the horrible weather, she was able to be home to watch the show and catch what happened.

She chastised Brian for being too hard on her, yet looking the other way with Whoopi.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Brian did admit that the show has a particular “lingual bias” against Ana since she so frequently gets beeped for NSFW words.

Whoopi slipped the word in before it could get censored

Ana was distraught that she heard Whoopi say the word c******, or the Spanish word for balls.

“I was watching…the first segment, low and behold, I heard Whoopi say [bleep], which you never let me say, but I heard her say it,” Ana told Brian.

It wasn’t long before Ana got censored for saying the same thing. While apologetic, Brian ensured that Ana understood, “We don’t use that word.” This knowledge did not stop Ana from yelling it out at the end of the next live show she taped.

Brian promised that her continued use of banned words would make the censors work overtime and implied that they could censor too many of Ana’s words while airing on the side of caution.

Brian explained that while Whoopi said it was live on the East Coast, it was corrected for the West Coast airing and on the social media profiles. So it was caught, just a bit too late for everywhere.

This podcast can be found here.

Ana chides Brian for censoring her more than Whoopi

Ana made a point to Brian about Whoopi. Why would Ana be more vigorously censored than the great Whoopi Goldberg?

Ana felt that would be quite an accomplishment, especially since Whoopi would say whatever she felt whenever she felt it. Except this time, the slip-up seemed accidental. It happened during a discussion about social media and the news.

“Well, I think if people grew some c*****s and made the laws work for the people in their respective countries,” Whoopi said. She went on to say, in part, “You can be anonymous. But I think if you’re going to be there giving your opinion about whatever it is, we should be able to engage.”

While Whoopi is often bored or disinterested in the show, having her engaged and making good points is worth more to the show than an occasional slip of the tongue she may make.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.