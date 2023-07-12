Whoopi Goldberg calls advice column ‘one of the stupidest stories’ on The View

When Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t like something, you know it, and that much was true during Wednesday’s episode of The View.

The Hot Topics subject wasn’t one that the co-host was fond of, and she let fans know immediately that she wasn’t happy about it.

“Welcome back,” Whoopi greeted viewers before getting straight to the point.

“Right now, we’re gonna bring you one of the stupidest stories we’ve ever brought to you before.”

Well, it looks like we already know Whoopi’s opinion on this specific hot topic, but let’s get into the details.

She further explained that a woman who recently ended a lengthy affair wrote into the New York Times “in a panic” because she and her husband were invited out to a dinner party that her former affair partner was also going to be at.

Whoopi knew just what to do in the situation.

“Well, dummy. Maybe don’t go,” Whoopi warned the woman who wrote into the column.

However, other hosts had different ideas on how to handle this situation.

Sarah Haines offers advice to column writer

Sarah Haines seemed to think this was a karmic event.

“I say you go and you sit there uncomfortably. Because for all those years, they were having the affair, they went to those events together. It’s now that she’s uncomfortable that she’s deciding.”

The co-host added, “So you will show up, you will eat the food, you will be polite, you will shut your mouth, and then go.”

It seems that Sarah has her own opinion for the cheater, and thinks that they should have to suffer the consequences of their actions now that the affair is over.

Joy Behar disagrees with Sarah Haines

Joy Behar, on the other hand, didn’t care for Sarah’s idea and thought that this dinner party could go terribly wrong.

“There will be drinking at this party,” she pointed out.

“And then the truth will come — in vino veritas. The truth will come out and the ex-husband will find out and this one will find out. You never know what people are gonna say when they’re drunk.”

Joy makes a great point, if there is in fact drinking at this party, and drunk confrontations never seem to be the right way to go about resolving issues.

We may never know how the woman went about this dinner party, but maybe it’s for the best if she simply didn’t go — or maybe there was some drama after the event.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.