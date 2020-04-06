Who wins The Challenge Total Madness? Spoilers for Season 35 winner revealed

The Challenge Total Madness officially got started on MTV on April 1 with a variety of contestants, new and old, competing for big prize money.

There’s already been one elimination from the show, but some viewers may be wondering who wins The Challenge Total Madness?

We’ve got The Challenge Season 35 winner spoilers for those who may want to know early. For those who don’t, this may be the time to look away to avoid spoiling the fun!

What is The Challenge Total Madness?

The latest installment in MTV’s long-running series The Challenge is Season 35 and carries Total Madness in its name.

It has another unique filming location including a bunker for the cast to live in and war-themed challenges.

The Season 35 competitors include longtime veterans such as Johnny Bananas, CT, Wes, Nany, Aneesa, and returning UK favorites like Rogan, Bear, Kyle, and Dee.

There are also newcomers including competitors from Big Brother, Survivor, and other reality TV shows.

The latest season of The Challenge isn’t really a team game, it’s everyone for him or herself.

They’re occasionally paired up or put in teams. There are still alliances formed and weekly voting to send competitors in for elimination.

There’s a Tribunal that is decided based on winning players each week.

There’s also the elimination each week. In Total Madness, it’s known as Purgatory.

We already saw So You Think You Can Dance’s Asaf Goren eliminated in the first episode by former Survivor competitor Jay Starrett.

A big twist arrived in the first episode when show host TJ Lavin revealed that competitors will need to earn a win in the elimination to qualify for the final.

So Jay Starrett is already qualified if he can stick around until the end.

Possible spoilers for The Challenge Total Madness

There have been several sources out there including fan groups and online forum threads that have revealed the two winners for The Challenge Season 35.

Basically, a powerful alliance forms involving a strong male and female competitor, who end up as a major power couple in the game.

With the show fully taped, a VEVMO post revealed that Johnny Bananas and Jenny West are The Challenge Total Madness winners.

That marks the first-ever win for Jenny, who showed herself to be a super-strong competitor on War of the Worlds last season.

For Johnny Bananas, it adds yet another win to the Challenge vet’s list. According to a Fandom Wiki page, Bananas has won six different seasons of The Challenge prior to Season 35.

His other wins came on Challenge seasons The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, and Rivals III.

One has to wonder how they’ll pull this off. For that, fans may want to keep watching MTV’s show to see how all of the eliminations, wheeling and dealing going down!

Watch episodes of The Challenge Total Madness every Wednesday on MTV at 8/7c.