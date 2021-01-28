Who plays Zach Silver on Chicago P.D. cast? Actor from The Bold Type guests

Mat Vairo joins the Chicago P.D. cast for an episode. Pic credit: Freeform

A new episode of Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesday night and it features an actor who was last seen during the 2020 season of The Bold Type.

Actor Mat Vairo joins the Chicago P.D. cast for the new episode called Unforgiven. He is guest-starring on the episode and should be recognizable to his fans.

Recently, Vairo was seen on The Bold Type as the character of Scott Coleman. He appeared on four episodes of the latest season and certainly got some fans of the show talking.

Before appearing on The Bold Type, Vairo was seen as Nick the Bartender on High Fidelity, as Derek on Jane the Virgin, as Simon Moran on The Returned, and as Connor Bennett on Revolution.

More on newest Chicago P.D. guest star

Vairo got his break by appearing on two episodes of Switched at Birth as Alex Rainford before then appearing on an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation back in 2012.

Below is a clip from an episode of The Bold Type that Vairo appeared on. It was a fun scene that involved his character Scott Coleman and and star Jane Sloan (played by Katie Stevens).

Synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 4

The episode of Chicago P.D. that Mat Vairo appears on is called Unforgiven. Below is the full synopsis that was provided by NBC before the episode debuts on Wednesday, January 27.

“A cop is murdered, and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer; Intelligence works hard to solve the case, but Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story.”

More news from the world of One Chicago

In regard to the Chicago P.D. cast, there is also someone new who will be working with Intelligence very soon. Billed as someone who goes by the book, this new character could end up being at odds with the way Voight’s team operates.

The Chicago Fire cast is also going to be seeing some new faces as Season 9 of the show plays out. Fans who wanted to see Brett and Casey work out may end up disappointed, as one of the showrunners hinted that new characters will come between them.

Will Brett and Casey ever catch a break? It seems like that is a storyline that will continue to playout for the rest of the season and that maybe fans will get a reward by the time the season finale arrives.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.