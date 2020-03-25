Who plays Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire cast? Severide partners up

Wendy Seager is back with the Chicago Fire cast for the new episode as she teams up with Kelly Severide again.

Wendy Seager has been a fine addition to the Chicago Fire cast, especially because the character has always been able to command the screen when sharing scenes with Severide.

And for any fans who have watched Severide over the years, we know that is no easy task.

Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 18

The new episode airing on March 25 is called “I’ll Cover You,” a show NBC advertised as being really intense.

One of the plot points for the episode is that Severide will team up with Seager and the OFI when a motel structure fire turns suspicious.

It sounds like a case right in Severide’s wheelhouse. He continues to outperform the post he has with Firehouse 51.

In addition to the storylines that include Seager and Severide, several other important facets of the new episode will be noticed.

According to NBC, “Firehouse 51 members become amateur sleuths following a Reddit post involving one of their own.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Brett continues being invested in her birth mother, but is there drama on the horizon from Julie?

Below is the Season 8, Episode 18 preview provided by NBC ahead of the event:

Severide teams up with Seager again this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/OcuzIa0OZi — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) March 23, 2020

Who plays Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire cast?

This season, formidable actress Andy Allo joined the Chicago Fire cast as Lieutenant Wendy Seager as a very welcome addition to the show.

Any time Allo is involved in an episode, Severide seems to be part of a lot of drama. Her character also helps offer yet another chance for Severide to show how good an arson investigator he really is.

Before joining the Chicago Fire cast, Allo didn’t have a lot of credits to her name. Viewers may recognize her from a role in Pitch Perfect 3 as Serenity, or perhaps from her two episodes on the show Black Lightning.

The cover photo for this article is actually from the red carpet for the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere, giving additional context to what Serenity looked like in the film.

With regard to Chicago Fire, though, Monsters and Critics recently reported that the show has been renewed for three more seasons. Hopefully, the character of Wendy Seager will stick around.

For now, though, enjoy another new episode of Chicago Fire featuring Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.