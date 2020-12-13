Who plays Mayor Zahra Taylor on NCIS: New Orleans? Amanda Warren returns to show

NCIS: New Orleans will guest star Amanda Warren as Mayor Zahra Taylor on the next new episode of the show.

The mayor is going to have an important role in the ongoing storyline of police corruption in the city.

During the episode called When We Fall…, Mayor Taylor is going to ask Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing their city.

Within the context of that subplot, it will mean a lot of screentime shared between Taylor and Pride (played by Scott Bakula).

This will also mark the seventh episode of the show that actress Amanda Warren has been a part of the show. She is starting to become very recognizable to fans of the show, but she has been in the industry for a while now.

Who plays Mayor Zahra Taylor on NCIS: New Orleans?

Actress Amanda Warren first appeared in the role of Zahra Taylor in 2017 for an episode called Rogue Nation. That was the Season 4 premiere of the show and it marked a shift in how things were getting done in the city.

Since her first appearance, Warren has appeared a number of times as Taylor, popping up here and there in episodes where NCIS is dealing with the mayor or city hall directly.

She is back for NCIS: NOLA Season 7, Episode 4 because the current storyline has Pride trying to curtail a group of dirty cops who have even committed the murder of a key witness.

Who is actress Amanda Warren?

Over the years, Amanda Warren has appeared in a lot of films and on numerous television shows.

She recently played Denise in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and was also seen as Lynn Jackson with Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

On television, she played Jane Barbour on The Purge, was Olivia Mason on a season of Madam Secretary, and played Lucy Warburton on a season of The Leftovers.

Her latest project, in addition to guest-starring on various episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, Warren is playing Betty on Dickinson. She already appeared on Season 1 episodes and is returning for the second season in 2021.

Outside of her work in Hollywood, the New York City native studied singing at Professional Performing Arts School in New York.

Soon, Warren could also be seen on a new program coming from CBS. It is called Ways & Means and co-stars Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) and Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars).

As described by a press release, it is about “A powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics. He finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create; together.”

NCIS spin-offs airing at a new time

CBS viewers should note that the network shifted episode times again. For the episodes airing on December 13, CBS will begin the night at 8/7c with NCIS: Los Angeles and immediately follow it with the new episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.