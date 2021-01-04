Who plays Marty Deeks on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Marty Deeks is a very recognizable member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, but he has also done a lot of work in addition to his starring role on the NCIS spin-off.

During Season 1 of NCIS: LA, Deeks showed up in two episodes of the show. Beginning with the Season 2 premiere, the character became a full-time member of the cast and has been around ever since.

Deeks is a character that is there to help bring comedy and emotion to the show. With ultra-serious characters like G. Callen, Hetty Lange, and Sam Hanna around, it was good to have Deeks cracking jokes. Kensi has also been pretty serious at times.

It was a good choice by the producers of the show to bring back Deeks in a full capacity during Season 2, with the character starting out as a liaison between the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. branch of NCIS.

During Season 12, everything has changed, but at least it looks like Deeks will still remain on the show in some capacity, even though his position as a liaison has been taken away.

Who plays Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Deeks is played by actor Eric Christian Olsen. As we noted, Olsen first appeared on NCIS: LA during Season 1. That first episode was called Hand-to-Hand and he would also appear in Fame. The character was mentioned in the episode called Burned, but he was not on screen.

Olsen has appeared in a number of movies where he is now immediately recognizable. When the studio couldn’t get Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels to reprise their roles from Dumb and Dumber, it went in another direction with new actors.

Olsen starred as Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey’s character) in a prequel called Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd. It was about as bad as it sounds.

Other notable roles that Olsen has had in films include playing Austin in Not Another Teen Movie, Chad in Cellular, and Nick Brady in Fired Up!.

On TV, Olsen played the character of Vaughn for four episodes of Community, he was on six episodes of Brothers & Sisters as Kyle DeWitt, and he appeared in four episodes of Tru Calling as Jensen Ritchie.

More to come from Eric Christian Olsen on NCIS: LA

There had been some worried NCIS: Los Angeles fans wondering if Eric Christian Olsen was leaving the show and concerned that we wouldn’t get to see any more of Marty Deeks. On-screen wife Daniela Ruah seems to have put those rumors to bed in a recent interview.

And we trust what Ruah has to say – she is married to Olsen’s brother.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.