Who plays Laurel Pride on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Shanley Caswell returns

Laurel Pride is back on the NCIS: New Orleans cast this week.

During the second episode on March 15 — CBS is airing two installments of NCIS: NOLA — viewers get to see the return of Laurel Pride.

Laurel is the daughter of NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride (played by Scott Bakula), and she pops up now and then to share some scenes with her dad.

Over the nearly six-season run of the show, Laurel Pride has appeared in about 13 total episodes.

According to CBS, she is going to pay her father a surprise visit during Season 6, Episode 16.

The new episode is called “Pride and Prejudice,” and it might be telling that the last name of the boss is appearing in the title again.

The main focus of the episode might reside in the synopsis, even though Laurel is back:

“When a man impersonating Lasalle attempts to free a young woman from jail, the team investigates both the imposter and the prisoner.”

Who plays Laurel Pride on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actress Shanley Caswell returns for the new episode, and it is always a treat for viewers when she is back on the show.

It would be even better if the producers and writers found a permanent spot for her, but as it stands, she is still just a recurring character.

In addition to her time on the NCIS: New Orleans cast, Caswell has also appeared on an episode of The Resident, S.W.A.T., Scorpion, Vegas, CSI: NY, and The Mentalist.

It might seem like she has a permanent contract with CBS, as that is a lot of shows for the network that Caswell has popped up in.

On the big screen, Caswell played Andrea in The Conjuring back in 2013.

Just got back from an awesome trip to Jamaica!! What a beautiful place! Will miss the sunshine and the Caribbean waters and the constant stream of Piña Coladas and strong coffee! 🇯🇲💛💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/A8R0fGyUr5 — Shanley Caswell (@ShanleyECaswell) August 12, 2019

NCIS: New Orleans production delays

We recently reported that NCIS suspended production and will end its current season early on CBS. That is also going to be the case for NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The spin-offs aren’t going to fulfill their episode orders for the network this spring due to the current state of the country and the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, it might lead to an abrupt season finale for each of the three NCIS shows.

With that in mind, it will be important for viewers to tune in and enjoy the final episodes of the current seasons as they roll out in March and April.

The long summer hiatus is going to seem even greater in length due to the earlier season finales.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.