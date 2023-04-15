Who plays Kilbride’s son on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Character revealed in new video clip

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is joined by a new actor in the next episode.

Fans of the show will finally get to meet the son of Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride.

When actress Linda Hunt (she played Henrietta Lange) had to take some time away from the show, the show added veteran actor Gerald McRaney to play the new boss (Kilbride).

Kilbride does his job differently than Hetty, even though he is equally good at getting results.

This season, more stories about Kilbride’s past have been told, including having his ex-wife star in an episode.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Actress Marilu Henner guest-starred as Elizabeth Kilbride, sparking the story that is about to take place on the show.

Who plays Kilbride’s son on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Christopher Gorham plays Kilbride’s estranged son Alex. And on the April 16 episode of the show, he is going to become a focal point.

Before this, Gorham played Auggie Anderson on Covert Affairs, Bobby on 2 Broke Girls, and Henry Grubstick on Ugly Betty.

He was also seen on The Lincoln Lawyer as Trevor Elliott.

In the clip below, Kilbride and Alex share a slightly awkward conversation as he visits his son. Alex has been hiding some details of his life from his father. But maybe they don’t talk enough for everything to come up.

….I think that went well, right? 😬 #NCISLA is all-new this Sunday. See you there. pic.twitter.com/HjDcYY6A7T — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) April 14, 2023

More about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 17

The new episode of NCIS: LA is called Maybe Today, and it debuts at 10/9c on Sunday, April 16.

“The NCIS team is tasked with assisting NCIS’ cold case homicide unit with a case from 2003 and a missing Navy petty officer. Also, Kilbride and his son, Alex, work to rebuild their relationship,” reads the full synopsis for the new installment.

Since only five new episodes are left to debut on the NCIS: Los Angeles schedule, this one marks an important chapter for the show.

Below is another teaser clip for the episode that explains why the NCIS team is working on a cold case from the past. Typically, they only investigate ongoing threats or new mysteries on the show.

To catch up on episodes from the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles, everything that has already debuted is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Using Paramount+, fans can go back to watch Season 14, Episode 13, where Marilu Henner appears as Kilbride’s ex-wife for the first time.

And looking ahead, here are details on the NCIS: LA series finale that will air in May 2023.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.