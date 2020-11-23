The NCIS: New Orleans cast is going to be joined by actress Anna Enger Ritch as she takes on the role of Kara Valentino.

The first episode that Anna will appear in is called One of Our Own and it serves as the third episode of Season 7 for NCIS: NOLA.

This will be the first new episode of the show since the two-part season premiere, which means it’s time for the cast and crew to be back on dry land investigating the cases that will impact the season.

The episode called One of Our Own will debut for the first time on Sunday, November 22, and the guest stars include Anna Enger Ritch as Kara Valentino, Joe Pistone as Mark Palmer, and C.J. LeBlanc as Ensign Nathan Cox.

One of Our Own synopsis for NCIS: New Orleans

Below is the full synopsis that CBS revealed ahead of the new episode airing:

“When an NOPD officer is murdered, Pride and the NCIS team take on a group of dirty cops when they discover that the victim was also a key witness in multiple excessive force cases. Also, Tammy faces the reality of being in a new relationship, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

Who plays Kara Valentino on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

After getting her start in a small part as a waitress for three episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Anna Enger Ritch is becoming more well known with each successive project she takes on.

Recently, Anna had been working on the New York Undercover reboot, which was an effort to bring back the former television hit that starred Malik Yoba as Detective J.C. Williams and Michael DeLorenzo as Detective Eddie Torres.

A pilot has been filmed for the New York Undercover reboot, but it has not been picked up by a network.

Fans of Chicago Med will quickly recognize Anna from an important story arc she had on the show last season. She played the part of Agent Ingrid Lee and it looked like a true romance was blooming between her and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss).

Anna has also appeared as Layla on Hawaii Five-O, as Joey on The Haunting of Hill House, and as Dr. Helena Chang on Life Sentence.

Now, she comes to the world of NCIS, where she will look to hold her own on the screen with one of the most popular Sunday night casts on television.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.