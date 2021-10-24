Who plays General Richard Collins on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? West Wing actor Michael O’Neill guest stars

Michael O’Neill is returning to the world of NCIS within the Los Angeles spin-off. Pic credit: NBC

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will feature Retired U.S. Army General Richard Collins during Season 13, Episode 3.

The new episode of the show is going to feature Sam Hanna and Admiral Kilbride clashing over a case that directly involves the general.

On the last episode of NCIS: LA, the team was tasked with solving an episode-contained case, and that might happen again on Sunday night.

And based on the promo for the new episode, we are going to meet one of Kilbride’s friends.

Who plays General Richard Collins on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Michael O’Neill guest stars as General Richard Collins during the new episode of NCIS: LA. This is going to be the first time that he appears on the NCIS spin-off, but O’Neill is no stranger to the world of NCIS.

For three episodes of the parent show, O’Neill appeared as Former NCIS Special Agent Riley McCallister. Those episodes were Enemies Foreign (2010), Enemies Domestic (2010), and Life Before His Eyes (2012).

For anyone who has watched one of those NCIS episodes recently, Michael O’Neill is going to be very, very familiar.

Many more acting credits for Michael O’Neill

O’Neill also has a long history in the business, recently appearing on Council of Dads as Larry Milles, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as Senator Mitchell Chapin, and Scandal as Lonnie Mencken.

Additional notable roles that O’Neill has played over the years include Nick Ford on Bates Motel, the hospital shooter Gary Clark on Grey’s Anatomy, Secret Service Agent Ron Butterfield on The West Wing, and Tom Banacheck in Transformers.

O’Neill has also appeared as a guest star on many other television shows, including one-episode appearances on The Resident, Ghost Whisperer, The Mentalist, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, ER, Cold Case, and The Practice.

It’s also a tad amusing to mention that O’Neill made two appearances as different characters on JAG (the show which led into NCIS). He first appeared as Commander Bradley in a 1999 episode called Shakedown, and later returned to JAG for a 2005 episode called Fair Winds and Following Seas where he played Major General Harold Rossing.

Having O’Neill co-star on an episode of NCIS: LA next to Gerald McRaney playing Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride should also be fun to watch, especially with how serious both men can be in roles like these ones.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.