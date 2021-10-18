Kensi and Deeks are looking into adoption in order to become parents. Pic credit: CBS

The new NCIS: Los Angeles episode from Sunday night was called Fukushu.

Unlike the NCIS: LA Season 13 premiere, this new episode allowed the team to focus on a new case.

In the opening scene of the episode, Vietnam War veteran Craig Tanaka (played by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) was attacked while fishing at the beach.

The NCIS team was tasked by Admiral Kilbride to meet with the victim’s son, LAPD RHD Detective Jack Tanaka, played by Christopher Sean.

Both the father and son were played by notable actors who were guest-starring on this episode of NCIS: LA.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 2 recap

The episode itself was really self-contained, with efforts made to expose the number of hate crimes that have been committed against Asian-Americans over the past few years.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

We're on our way — the second episode of #NCISLA premieres this Sunday and this time, it's close to home. pic.twitter.com/yNCflPuuY8 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) October 16, 2021

Within the episode, the cops and NCIS agents were able to figure out that it was a father and son who had carried out the crime against the elder Tanaka.

But as the case was progressing, Detective Jack Tanaka got to the suspects first and kidnapped them. He then tortured them for what they had done to his father and videotaped it all for social media.

When Sam and Callen caught up to Jack Tanaka later in the episode, the son revealed that he had done it in an effort to stop future attacks from taking place. His video went viral and quite a few people saw that there were severe consequences for the racially motivated attack on his father.

Together, we can end racism in all of its forms.

Report your experience with anti-Asian hate at https://t.co/xGgzRB0k3J. pic.twitter.com/DVMxhWf7xF — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) October 18, 2021

More storylines from NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Fukushu

There were some other smaller details and storylines within the new episode of NCIS: LA that should also be mentioned. It begins with Kilbride leading the team again due to Hetty being back on an out-of-country mission.

Kensi and Deeks are nervous about the whole adoption process and were having conversations about how they would be fine with adopting a child outside of their own race.

Fatima and Rountree expressed interest in having their own office space and desks to work with and Kilbride let them know that they could clean up the undercover wardrobe area and have that space to put in desks.

And through some banter between Sam and Callen, we learned that Callen had been hanging out in Napa with Anna. It’s good to hear that Callen and Anna are enjoying some time together after the drama that they went through in Season 12.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.