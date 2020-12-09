Who plays Angus Demint on NCIS? Tom Wilson joins cast

Angus Demint on NCIS was very familiar to a lot of viewers and that is for good reason.

On an episode that featured some familiar guest stars — like Joe Spano returning as Tobias Fornell — it was a familiar face from films that may have stolen the show a bit.

NCIS Season 18, Episode 3 aired for the first time on Tuesday, December 8, and it marked the final new episode before the winter hiatus.

On the episode, actor Thomas F. Wilson appeared as Angus Demint. Movie fans may know him more by the name Tom Wilson, who appeared in all three of the Back to the Future movies.

A surprise guest-starring role for Tom Wilson

Yep, that was Biff Tannen who just showed up on the NCIS cast. He was the thorn in the side of Marty McFly for three movies, playing Biff in a current timeline, a past timeline, and a future timeline in the first two films.

In the third Back to the Future movie, Wilson appeared as Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen when the characters all went back to the Old West.

Outside of Michael J. Fox (Marty), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), and Lea Thompson (Maggie and Lorraine McFly), Tom Wilson may be the most recognizable face from those films.

Below is a still image from the latest episode of NCIS, where he is seen in all his glory. Below that image is a snippet from the first Back to the Future film, where Marty shows up in a diner and happens to sit right next to the younger version of his dad. Biff walks in very shortly after that.

Tom Wilson in Hollywood

Since starring in the Back to the Future trilogy, Tom Wilson has appeared on a number of other projects, but he will be forever known best as Biff Tannen.

Recently, Wilson appeared on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Henry Heywood and also as a voice actor on Spongebob Squarepants and a few other television shows.

NCIS news

This was the last new episode of NCIS for a while. CBS revealed a schedule of upcoming episodes, where Ziva David will be shown again when she reappeared during Season 17. We won’t get any more new episodes during the month of December, though.

We also have an update on the next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans. The show took a bit of a break, but it finally returns next Sunday night with a new episode at a new time.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.