Who is Robbie Amell in The Witcher?

Warning: This article may contain spoilers from The Witcher Season 3.

The Witcher Season 3 is finally here, and with it came some new characters.

Notably is the character Gallatin, portrayed by Robbie Amell.

Gallatin is an interesting character making his debut this season.

He’s the leader of an army of guerilla Scoi’tael, who fight for Nilfgaard.

Gallatin is also unafraid of speaking his mind and truth and is highly loyal to his own people.

While loyalty is generally considered a good thing, his loyalty will ultimately lead him to clash with Francesca.

Who is Gallatin on The Witcher?

Until Season 3 dropped, Gallatin was a mystery to viewers; to some, he still is.

One major plot point is that while he and Francesca are allies, they disagree on their next moves.

Francesca wants to focus on finding Ciri, whereas Gallatin intends to focus more on the war they are currently dealing with.

Because of scarce resources and manpower, it creates a conflict between the two.

A fraction in the elven camp occurs when Ciri’s old friend Dara decides to support Gallatin, while Filavandrel and Gage remain supporting Francesca.

Of course, this is the most prominent plot point with Gallatin, but there’s more to the character than just being a warrior hero.

Viewers will watch as he sheds some of his disdain for the human race to become friends with at least one, and perhaps he will learn to tolerate even more humans as time passes.

Who is Robbie Amell?

Born April 21, 1988, in Toronto, Robbie has acted since he was only six.

According to his IMDb profile, his first cousin is actor Stephen Amell, and Robbie enjoys playing hockey, break dancing, and Muay Thai.

Robbie is married to Italia Ricci, and they share one child.

Robbie is an experienced actor, most known for his roles in Upload, The DUFF, ARQ, and The Tomorrow People.

Will there be a Season 4 for The Witcher?

Even though Season 3 came out, we know people will wonder when the next season will be out before long and if there will be another season.

Fortunately, it was revealed last year that The WItcher would continue at least through Season 4, so Season 3 isn’t the end of the series.

Whether or not The Witcher will return to Netflix for Season 5 is currently undetermined.

The Witcher Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.