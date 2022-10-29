The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Season 4

Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4 of The Witcher. Pic credits: @henrycavill/@liamhemsworth/Instagram

For many fans of the TV adaptation of The Witcher, Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia, and Geralt of Rivia is Henry Cavill.

However, that will change in Season 4 of Netflix’s hit epic fantasy series.

While Henry Cavill may have fought tooth and nail to land the coveted role that he has been obsessed with thanks to the video game, it is time for him to hand over the mantle to someone else.

And the person who is set to fill the shoes of the Continent’s most famed monster hunter?

Well, that task belongs to Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth.

The actors broke the news via social media.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth announce the change on Instagram

Posting to their official Instagram accounts, both actors shared the news.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Henry Cavill shared on Instagram.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Liam Hemsworth also made an official announcement via his Instagram account.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” Liam wrote.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher?

While neither actor spoke out about why Geralt of Rivia is changing hands in The Witcher, it is most likely that Cavill has had to step down thanks to his busy work schedule.

As pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill recently announced his return to the DC universe as Superman.

Cavill also made this announcement several days ago via his Instagram account, leading to fans speculating how he would be upholding both roles. Now we know that Geralt of Rivia’s kryptonite is actually Superman.

While it will be strange to see someone else step into the role of Geralt in The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth is definitely a fine candidate, and it will be interesting to see his take on this character in Season 4.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.