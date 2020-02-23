Who is Karla Monroe on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Ellen Adair guest stars

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The NCIS: New Orleans cast will have a number of guest stars for the new episode on Sunday night.

The February 23 episode of the show is called “Waiting for Monroe,” and the writers are ready to present another interesting chapter for the cast.

One of the guest stars who will appear on NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 12 is actress Ellen Adair. She will take on the role of Karla Monroe — who is central to the plot of the story.

According to CBS, the team is going to be tasked with tracking down a mysterious female assassin in the new episode. This woman was already responsible for murders in Athens, Rome, and London.

There are some additional subplots to the episode — including Wade’s son wanting to do a police ride-along — but the main plot lines will focus on the killer.

The sneak peek below was made available by CBS in order to get viewers excited about how NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 12 will break down:

In order to track down a lethal assassin, Pride and the team resort to unconventional methods to prevent another incident. #NCISNOLA is all-new tomorrow at 10/9c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/8JRlxYQ7Ag — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) February 22, 2020

Who is Karla Monroe on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actress Ellen Adair — who joins the NCIS: NOLA cast for the February 23 episode — has been acting for a long time. She has also had some very recognizable appearances on popular shows within the last few years.

CBS viewers may have just seen Adair on Bull, where she played ADA Glover in an episode called “Safe and Sound.”

Adair also played Bess McTeer on The Sinner, Janet Bayne on Homeland, Graff on Billions, and a reporter on a recent season of Veep. She certainly gets around to the various networks.

Now, Adair will join the NCIS: New Orleans cast in what looks to be a very interesting episode on Sunday night. Her role is definitely going to ramp up the excitement level of the evening.

NCIS: New Orleans recap, news

On last week’s episode of the show, Sebastian was working undercover. The episode itself served as the winter premiere and the first new episode on Sunday nights.

CBS decided to move MOLA from its Tuesday night time slot over to Sunday nights, where it will now follow NCIS: Los Angeles each week. There are a lot of rumors that crossovers could be coming soon.

Another piece of exciting news about the NCIS: New Orleans cast is that someone will soon be joining the show.

Fans still really miss Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black), but the writers and producers have a new cast member lined up.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.