Who is Alex Jennings on The Goldbergs? Actress plays Erica’s friend Carla

Actress Alex Jennings plays Carla in The Goldbergs on ABC.

Jennings first appeared on The Goldbergs as Carla in Season 3, Episode 2 of the show, titled A Chorus Lie, which aired on ABC in September 2015. The character has appeared in a total of 42 episodes of the show, including Wednesday night’s Season 7 Episode 15 titled Dave Kim’s Party.

Jennings’ character Carla is a student at William Penn Academy and a bit of a troublemaker. She is a friend of Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Lainey (AJ Michalka).

She formerly dated Johnny Atkins (Sean Marquette). In Season 6 Episode 16 titled There Can Be Only One Highlander Club, which aired in February 2019, she started dating Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan).

Jennings’ character, Carla, also appeared in the Goldberg spin-off series, Schooled. She appeared in Schooled as a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company.

If you have wanted to know more about Alex Jennings, the actress who plays Carla on The Goldbergs, here is everything we know about her.

Who is Alex Jennings?

Alex Jennings is an actress best known for her role as Carla in The Goldbergs. She is also known for playing the recurring role of Grace Lynch in Criminal Minds. The character first appeared in Criminal Minds Season 14 Episode 13 titled Chameleon which aired in January 2019.

Grace Lynch is a criminal accomplice of her father, Everett Lynch, aka The Chameleon.

Jennings is also a theater actress. Her stage credits include the role of Emily in Our Town, the Queen in Richard II, and Nina in The Seagull, according to her profile page on the John Rosenfeld Studios website.

She trained at Eugene O’Neill Studio and at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Jennings is active on social media. You can find her here on Instagram. She describes her character, Carla, as the “crazy girl on @thegoldbergsabc.”

She engages with her followers and fans on Instagram. For the benefit of her fans, she once posted the text of the message that Carla’s boyfriend, Dave Kim, wrote to her in her yearbook.

“In case you want to know what Dave Kim wrote to Carla in her yearbook @thegoldbergsabc has the best props department!”

Her Instagram profile page shows that she is an advocate for immigrant and refugee rights. The page includes a link to the website of Raices, an organization that focuses on the rights of refugees and immigrants, and provides legal services for them.

Take a break from reality! Tune in to the season premiere of @TheGoldbergsABC tonight at 8! You deserve it. — Alex Jennings (@alxjennings) September 27, 2017

You can also find her here on Twitter where she often promotes her appearances on The Goldbergs.