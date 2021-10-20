When will Season 11 of American Horror Story air?

Promotional image for American Horror Story. Pic credit: FX

Season 10 of FX’s American Horror Story has come to a close, which means that viewers are already looking forward to finding out anything they can about Season 11.

While all seasons of AHS have previously been focused on the one theme for each season, this year, the series was broken up into two distinct sections.

The first part, titled Red Tides looked into a quaint little seaside town that had a very wintery vampire problem every year. The second season, titled “Death Valley,” took to the desert and focused on an alien invasion.

So, what can viewers expect from Season 11? Has FX even confirmed the popular horror anthology series will continue?

American Horror Story has been renewed for Season 11

The good news is that American Horror Story has been renewed by FX. In fact, viewers can not only look forward to an eleventh instalment but ahead to Seasons 12 and 13, at least.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, AHS has definitely been renewed up to Season 13. This announcement was made way back in January 2020 and the following statement was released at the time by FX chairman John Landgraf

“[American Horror Story creators] Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

Currently, it is unclear when Season 11 of AHS will drop but an educated guess can be made.

As Decider points out, FX usually airs each new season of American Horror Story each fall. Last year was the exception to this rule thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic but it looks likely that new seasons will continue on the same schedule as in years prior to that.

Here’s what we know so far about Season 11 of AHS

Unfortunately, as yet, there is very little information regarding the theme for Season 11 of American Horror Story. This is usual for the network and, until a firmer date has been set for the Season 11 premiere has been set, it seems unlikely that viewers will find out more.

Newsweek also points out that Ryan Murphy did a variety of polls earlier in the year on his Twitter account that asked viewers to pick their favorite themes.

However, this was likely in relation to his new spinoff series, American Horror Stories.

It is also unknown yet which actors will be appearing for Season 11 but it is expected that at least some familiar faces will return.

This means that fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding Season 11 in order to find out more.

American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.