When is season finale of This Is Us? NBC show’s final Season 4 episode title, date and more

It is almost that time of year again—a time when fans say goodbye to the Pearson family for several months.

There are less than a handful of episodes left in the current season of This Is Us. The cast recently filmed a Tik Tok dance video to celebrate wrapping up another successful season.

Fans are starting to wonder when the season finale of This Is Us is. After all, Justin Hartley (Kevin) promised that viewers would find out who Kevin’s pregnant fiancée is before the end of Season 4.

Plus, die-hard fans need to know why Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin are not speaking by their 40th birthday.

This Is Us Season 4 finale episode title

The last episode of Season 4 is titled Strangers Part Two and is a bookend to the premiere. Fans will recall the first episode of the season focused on several new characters. The new additions all had a connection to the Pearson family in the present or future.

Malik (Asante Blackk), Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik), and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) were introduced in the Season 4 premiere episode. At first, fans were conflicted regarding the episode because it only featured the regular cast in the last few minutes.

The name to the finale is causing a little bit of a fan freak out. There is speculation the episode title means Cassidy is Kevin’s baby mama, but it is merely a fan theory. Another theory is that more characters will appear on the canvas.

One thing is certain. The episode title means something, and it likely is connected to the premiere. Nothing is coincidental when it comes to This Is Us. Every detail regarding the show is for a reason.

When is the season finale of This Is Us?

There is good and bad news regarding the season finale of This is Us. Only three episodes remain in Season 4, which means the wait for fans’ burning questions being answered is almost over. The flip side is that after the finale, it will be months before viewers get to watch a brand-new episode.

This Is Us Season 4 finale will air on Tuesday, March 24th. Details regarding the episode are being kept under wraps because that is Dan Fogelman’s way. The cast and crew of the NBC show are good at keeping secrets.

As with every episode of the hit show, fans are not going to want to miss a minute of the final three-episodes, especially the Season 4 finale. It has been a wild ride this season.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.