When does This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 A Hell of a Week Part Three air?

This Us Season 4 Episode 13 titled A Hell Of A Week: Part Three is not airing for another week. Fans were expecting to see the final part of The Big Three trilogy tonight, but they are going to have to wait.

There is no new episode of the NBC drama because the president will be delivering his annual State of the Union address. Fans are not happy; they will have to wait to see the exciting conclusion of the three arc episodes focusing on the Pearson children.

What is the airdate for A Hell Of A Week: Part Three?

NBC has confirmed This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 A Hell of a Week Part Three will air on Tuesday, February 11.

It is the episode that focuses on adult Kate (Chrissy Metz) struggling to keep her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) from falling apart. She is desperate for Toby to be the man she needs, but is he up for the challenge?

Fans are also anxiously waiting to discover the truth behind teenage Kate (Hannah Zeile) and her boyfriend Marc’s (Austin Abrams) relationship. The promo shows him leaving her on the side of the road, as well as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) expressing her concern regarding the romance to Kate.

Where the This Is Us Big Three story arc left off

The last time fans checked in with This Is Us a pivotal conversation was happening between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Kevin had just slept with Kate’s best friend, Madison (Caitlin Thompson). Randall was in the middle of a breakdown as he once again ignored his own mental health.

While talking on the phone, Kevin and Randall decide they need a trip to the cabin Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) took them to as kids. They conferenced in Kate, who agreed to join them on the trip and revealed her marriage is in serious trouble.

In the past, teenage Kevin (Logan Shroyer) called teenage Randall (Niles Fitch) at college to let him know there is a family emergency with Kate. Rebecca was frantically running around the house, as Kevin promised they will pick up Randall and fill him in on the Kate drama.

The show is known for keeping fans on their toes, and the current cliffhanger is no exception. Fans have one more week to wait to find out what goes down in the Kate centric episode. If the Randall and Kevin episodes are any indications, creator Dan Fogelman will be delivering a few twists and turns.

This Is Us airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.