When does Chicago P.D. return? New synopsis revealed

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D. S9 E20. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. return date is finally getting close on the calendar, and the good news is that NBC also released an additional episode synopsis.

All three One Chicago shows have been on one final hiatus for the spring, building up the tension and excitement for when the final episodes of the current seasons finally arrive.

Repeat episodes have been airing on Wednesday nights, but it still led to some amazing results for NBC with the Chicago P.D. ratings. Millions of viewers continue to tune in to even re-watch episodes just to get a quick fix.

But now it’s time to get back to the new episodes for Chicago P.D. Season 9. It appears that the writers are building up to something big happening in the season finale, so fans don’t want to miss the next three weeks.

When does Chicago P.D. return?

The Chicago P.D. return date is Wednesday, May 11, and that’s when the new episode called Memory debuts for the first time. This serves as Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 20 and begins the march toward the finale.

“Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing,” reads the Chicago P.D. synopsis for May 11.

New Chicago P.D. synopsis for House of Cards

“As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation,” reads the synopsis that was just released for the May 18 episode of Chicago P.D.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This Chicago P.D. episode is called House of Cards and it shows that the investigation into Javier Escano (the bakery owner) may be entering its final stage. And it definitely looks like Voight is ready to put another informant in danger in order to get the job done.

The result of House of Cards will likely lead right into the Chicago P.D. season finale on May 25. The writers tend to be unpredictable when it comes to wrapping up seasons of the One Chicago drama, and fans should expect nothing less this spring.

To re-watch any of the previous episodes for Chicago P.D. Season 9, fans can go to Peacock to stream them. That’s also where past seasons of the show are available for viewing.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.